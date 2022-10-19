Tad The Lost Explorer Arrives On PS5 & Steam This November

Gammera Nest and PlayStation Talents announced this week that Tad The Lost Explorer is coming to PS5 and Steam next month. This is basically a hectic action-adventure title as they have brought back famed explorer Tad Stones back on another journey through famous cities such as Veracruz, Chicago, Paris, and Cairo. You'll need to navigate your way through the game to find lost treasures and solve the puzzles hidden throughout, as you have a new curse that needs to be routed out. You can enjoy the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom as it will be released on November 16th, 2022.

"Tad: The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet is a 2.5D / 3D action-adventure where players will visit iconic and exotic locations (Paris, Veracruz, Chicago and El Cairo) in an epic journey to retrieve the emerald tablet while saving his friends. This time, Tad has found himself in a huge mess. During one of his expeditions, our beloved explorer has unleashed an ancient curse and now some of his friends have fallen under a wicked spell. To save them, and save the world, Tad will have to travel with his long-life friends, solve puzzles, overcome platforming sections and climb buildings to solve the ancient mystery that pursues him.

Join Tad in his quest to retrieve the Emerald Tablet. Explore four different locations (Veracruz, Chicago, Paris, El Cairo) with your friends in an epic journey.

Immerse in Tad's world. Traverse platforming sections, climb buildings and even swim among piranhas to solve an ancient mystery.

Find the lost relics and collect brushes. Solve puzzles to discover every hidden treasure in each of the four locations.

Enjoy reading Tad's comic books. Follow the adventures of Tad, Sara, Jeff, and Belzoni in the comic books that you will find along the game."