Take a Trip Down Memory Lane in X-Factor #9 [Preview]

X-Factor is on a quest to save Siryn from The Morrigan, and there's only one way to do it… by shrinking down into tiny-sized X-Men and entering her brain. To do that, they use Rachel's powers of chronoskimming, using her telepathy to explore Siryn's memories. Rachel doesn't normally bring the entire X-Factor team along, but that's what she does in this preview of X-Factor #9, and she even makes sure it's power-accurate, as Daken points out, which makes one wonder: if Rachel brought Daken's dad into her astral projection, would he have two dicks? Of course he would!

Sorry. We wouldn't normally shoehorn a Wolverine two dicks reference into an article about a preview of a completely unrelated comic, but Marvel is so stingy with the X-Men preview pages that we have to really pad the word count.

Anyway, X-Factor #9 will be in stores from Marvel Comics this week, and hopefully the book will get a chance to wrap up this current storyline before it gets sucked once again into a super-mega-crossover event, like happened last time when the book had barely launched before X of Swords started. X-Factor #9 will be in stores on Wedensday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

X-FACTOR #9
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210597
(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin
BEST! CONCERT! EVER!
•  The Morrigan needs to be destroyed!
•  The answer lies in the Mojoverse.
•  LOOKS LIKE WE'RE GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER.
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $3.99

