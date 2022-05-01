Take Pride And Thank FOC It's 1st Of May 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Dark Horse Comics is FOCing Jordi Lafebre 's graphic novel Always Never, now upped to 160 pages, ahead of its August publication. "After forty years of being madly in love, Ana and Zeno are finally retiring and giving their romance a chance to bloom while they both still have time left. A unique but relatable love story told in reverse, with each chapter stepping further back through the decades of touch and go courting, showing both the heartbreaking moments that kept the two lovers apart and the beautiful moments that kept their flame alive. This isn't a tale of missed connections and regret but rather a story celebrating the complexities of family, responsibility, destiny, and how love persists across time with complete disregard for all of that. A unique love story starting with chapter 20 and rewinding to chapter 1 of their romance."

's graphic novel Always Never, now upped to 160 pages, ahead of its August publication. "After forty years of being madly in love, Ana and Zeno are finally retiring and giving their romance a chance to bloom while they both still have time left. A unique but relatable love story told in reverse, with each chapter stepping further back through the decades of touch and go courting, showing both the heartbreaking moments that kept the two lovers apart and the beautiful moments that kept their flame alive. This isn't a tale of missed connections and regret but rather a story celebrating the complexities of family, responsibility, destiny, and how love persists across time with complete disregard for all of that. A unique love story starting with chapter 20 and rewinding to chapter 1 of their romance." Hellboy & BRPD get a one-shot, Night Of The Cyclops from Mike Mignola and Olivier Vatine ."Just as he finishes up one job in Greece, Hellboy is detoured into another adventure by . . . a goat? Join Hellboy in a strange hidden land of treachery and togas as he takes on the wrath of a jealous god."

and ."Just as he finishes up one job in Greece, Hellboy is detoured into another adventure by . . . a goat? Join Hellboy in a strange hidden land of treachery and togas as he takes on the wrath of a jealous god." Mignola, Christopher Golden, Patric Reynolds, Peter Bergting are behind the Joe Golem Occult Detective Omnibus, "In an alternate, half-submerged version of Manhattan, Joe Golem uncovers the truth behind strange and occult happenings that threaten the city's inhabitants. But perhaps the biggest mystery of all is his own past. Fight demonic rats, pursue forbidden knowledge, and much more as Joe and his compatriots tackle the supernatural together."

Brian Bendis and Michael Gaydos launch a third Pearl series with a III #1. Order ten and its returnable.

and launch a third Pearl series with a III #1. Order ten and its returnable. IDW launch a new My Little Pony #1 from Celeste Bronfman and Amy Mebberson as a sequel to the Netflix movie. "With magic returned to Equestria, the ponies are more united than ever-at least, until one of the Unity Crystals is stolen! Can the Mane 5 find the culprit before magic is gone for good? And where's Cloudpuff leading them, anyway? Is this . . . Canterlot?!" With a 1:10 variant

Captain Action Classic gets a collection with work from Jim Shooter, Gil Kane and Wally Wood , that haven't seen print for over fifty years.

and , that haven't seen print for over fifty years. Free Pass is the new graphic novel from Julian Hanshow . "Huck and Nadia are enjoying their twenties: working in Big Tech and developing an adventurous sex life. Together they fantasize about opening their relationship with a "free pass" to sleep with certain friends or celebrities. It's all in good fun. But Huck is leading a double life. As a national election looms, he grows more and more uncomfortable with his company's unelected authority over internet discourse. When the couple receives a bizarre gift -a cutting-edge humanoid sex AI that can morph into anyone -their worlds of fantasy, trust, and consent are thrown into blissful chaos. In a society growing more divided each day, Huck struggles with the pressure to uphold boundaries at work… while everything is collapsing at home. Julian Hanshaw follows his acclaimed graphic novels Tim Ginger and Cloud Hotel with an intoxicating new tale of liberty, privacy, and shame, set in the sticky place where sex, politics, and technology come together." Now upped to 192 pages.

Girl And The Glim is the new graphic novel from India Swift and Michael Doig. " Starting out at a new school is tough, and Bridgette isn't having much luck, seeing as, well, she's not great at making a first impression. Or, maybe, any impression. Ugh, all these nervous feelings! Will she fit in? Will she make new friends? Will they still like her once they get to know her better? Nope. For now, the best she can manage is… awkward. This is not going great. The Girl and The Glim is about accepting the fact that fear is okay, and that while letting other people see your vulnerabilities can be scary, it can also lead to closer friendships in the end.

and Starting out at a new school is tough, and Bridgette isn't having much luck, seeing as, well, she's not great at making a first impression. Or, maybe, any impression. Ugh, all these nervous feelings! Will she fit in? Will she make new friends? Will they still like her once they get to know her better? Nope. For now, the best she can manage is… awkward. This is not going great. The Girl and The Glim is about accepting the fact that fear is okay, and that while letting other people see your vulnerabilities can be scary, it can also lead to closer friendships in the end. Joe Hill, David M. Booher and Zoe Thorogood have a new graphic novel, Rain. "In a seemingly normal August day in Boulder, Colorado, the skies are clear and Honeysuckle Speck couldn't be happier. She's finally moving in with her girlfriend Yolanda. But their world is literally torn apart when dark clouds roll in and release a downpour of nails-splinters of bright crystal that shred the skin of anyone not safely under cover. RAIN makes vivid this escalating apocalyptic event, as the deluge of nails spreads across the country and around the world, threatening everything young lovers Honeysuckle and Yolanda hold dear. So begins a gripping graphic presentation of New York Times-bestselling author JOE HILL's acclaimed novella, adapted by DAVID M. BOOHER (Canto) and ZOE THOROGOOD (The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott). Also features a bonus art gallery and an all-new introduction by author JOE HILL! Now upped to 160 pages, not 128 pages. And for every 10 copies of Joe Hill's Rain HC ordered, retailers may order 1 Joe Hill's Bookplate (Bundle of 10).

Unnatural: Blue Blood sees Mirka Andolfo return to the Unnatural world with Ivan Bigarella. "A few years have passed since Leslie saved the world from hidden dangers and came to understand her true nature in the process. Everything seems to be working out-and not just for Leslie and her newly formed family, but for the rest of the world as well. But appearances can be deceiving. A new threat is about to disrupt Leslie's peaceful existence, and once again, her life will never be the same. With 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 variant covers

Fortnite X Marvel Zero War #1- the last time DC Comics did this, no comic book retailer had enough copies. Will the same happen this time? "The inhabitants on the Island are locked in what seems like a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide – a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with several Fornite fighters and new recruit Shuri to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of the Marvel and Fortnite realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?

Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, teams up with veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (SPIDER-GEDDON, AVENGERS ACADEMY) and artist Sergio Dávila (CAPTAIN MARVEL) for a five-part crossover event with enormous ramifications for both universes! Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite!"

Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, teams up with veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (SPIDER-GEDDON, AVENGERS ACADEMY) and artist Sergio Dávila (CAPTAIN MARVEL) for a five-part crossover event with enormous ramifications for both universes! Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite!" Elvira In Horrorland is a new Elvira series from David Avallone and Silvia Califano from Dynamite with every variant cover under the sun. "The Mistress of the Dark has discovered that films create their own pocket dimensions, and now she's lost in the Multiverse of Movies! Will she find her way home, or is it just a big Hitchcock-tease? Join writer David Avallone (Elvira Meets Vincent Price, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Silvia Califano (the upcoming "Death of Elvira") for a comic you shouldn't show mother: she just goes a little mad sometimes.

Good Boy Vol 2 #1 launches from Source Point Press with an OSHred 1:100 variant. "With revenge in his rearview mirror, Flint heads for The Farm; a peaceful community for

retired and deactivated Guild members. But his dreams are short-lived when he finds the facility in rubble after an attack by a mysterious canine named Tucker who will stop at

NOTHING to repay a decades-old vengeful debt. This special foil-stamped variant featuring cover art by OSHred is limited edition 1:100."

1:100 variant. "With revenge in his rearview mirror, Flint heads for The Farm; a peaceful community for retired and deactivated Guild members. But his dreams are short-lived when he finds the facility in rubble after an attack by a mysterious canine named Tucker who will stop at NOTHING to repay a decades-old vengeful debt. This special foil-stamped variant featuring cover art by OSHred is limited edition 1:100." Ultramax #1 also from Source Point Press from Doug Wood and Michael Pickard. "A journeyman henchman has pulled off the impossible. He has killed the world's most famous superhero. In order to get a reduced jail time, the henchman has cut a deal with the feds. Problem is, even without having any powers the feds are sending him to the Ultra Max facility. With all the worst supervillains. Now the unlucky nobody must navigate prison life, while praying no one finds out he is a snitch."

and "A journeyman henchman has pulled off the impossible. He has killed the world's most famous superhero. In order to get a reduced jail time, the henchman has cut a deal with the feds. Problem is, even without having any powers the feds are sending him to the Ultra Max facility. With all the worst supervillains. Now the unlucky nobody must navigate prison life, while praying no one finds out he is a snitch." And Joe Vallaurubia c olours Absolute Swamp Thing by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson . "At long last, DC Comics is proud to present the original early appearances of Swamp Thing in prestigious Absolute format. Created by comics legends Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the muck monster from the bayou would go on to become one of DC's premier horror characters. This oversize edition includes Swamp Thing's first appearance in The House of Secrets #92 plus Swamp Thing #1-13."

olours Absolute Swamp Thing by and . "At long last, DC Comics is proud to present the original early appearances of Swamp Thing in prestigious Absolute format. Created by comics legends Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the muck monster from the bayou would go on to become one of DC's premier horror characters. This oversize edition includes Swamp Thing's first appearance in The House of Secrets #92 plus Swamp Thing #1-13." Batman Fortress #1 launches from Gary Whitta and Darick Robertson. "When an unknown alien ship enters Earth's atmosphere, disrupting global power and communications and plunging the planet into chaos, the world is left wondering…where is Superman when he is needed most? In the mysterious absence of the Last Son of Krypton, Batman must rally the rest of the Justice League to counter the alien threat…but first, he must quell a crime wave on the blacked-out streets of Gotham!"

DC Pride 2022 launches with stories from " Devin Grayson, Stephanie Williams, Travis G. Moore, Alyssa Wong, Nick Robles, Brittney Williams, Evan Cagle, W. Scott Forbes with Superman (Jon Kent), Nubia, Tim Drake, Kid Quick, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Alysia Yeoh, the Ray, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, and also a Multiversity: Teen Justice kickoff story spotlighting Kid Quick and written by the miniseries team, Danny Lore and Ivan Cohen, and an introduction by activist, actress, and real-life superhero Nicole Maines that will include a teaser for her upcoming Dreamer project. Pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more. With a 1:25 variant.

with Superman (Jon Kent), Nubia, Tim Drake, Kid Quick, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Alysia Yeoh, the Ray, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, and also a Multiversity: Teen Justice kickoff story spotlighting Kid Quick and written by the miniseries team, Danny Lore and Ivan Cohen, and an introduction by activist, actress, and real-life superhero Nicole Maines that will include a teaser for her upcoming Dreamer project. Pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more. With a 1:25 variant. DC Vs Vampire Hunters gets a one-shot from Matthew Rosenberg and Neil Googe. " A blood-soaked one-shot tale of vampire violence! The Son of Batman, after years of training to be an assassin, is on a path toward utter destruction of the vampire race… Enter Damian Wayne: vampire hunter!

