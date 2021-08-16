Take That, Clowns! Batman Secret Files Clownhunter #1 [Preview]

Batman Secret Files Clownhunter #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the titular anti-hero is doing to clowns what we all wish we could. Have a little taste of your own, medicine, clowns! Now you're the ones that need to be afraid! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN SECRET FILES CLOWNHUNTER #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0621DC030 – BATMAN SECRET FILES CLOWNHUNTER #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B KOFI OFOSU CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rosi Kampe (CA) Mico Suayan

Clownhunter's brutal mission to hunt down all the clowns from The Joker War continues! The untrained but focused vigilante stalks a boss-level clown, but his luck might be running out as he walks into an ambush set by Punchline! In a horrific parallel to his days at Gotham Academy, Clownhunter finds himself overwhelmed and outgunned…just the type of odds he likes!

In Shops: 8/17/2021

SRP: $4.99