Take That, Clowns! Batman Secret Files Clownhunter #1 [Preview]

Batman Secret Files Clownhunter #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the titular anti-hero is doing to clowns what we all wish we could. Have a little taste of your own, medicine, clowns! Now you're the ones that need to be afraid! Check out the preview below.
BATMAN SECRET FILES CLOWNHUNTER #1 (ONE SHOT)
DC Comics
(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rosi Kampe (CA) Mico Suayan
Clownhunter's brutal mission to hunt down all the clowns from The Joker War continues! The untrained but focused vigilante stalks a boss-level clown, but his luck might be running out as he walks into an ambush set by Punchline! In a horrific parallel to his days at Gotham Academy, Clownhunter finds himself overwhelmed and outgunned…just the type of odds he likes!
In Shops: 8/17/2021
SRP: $4.99
