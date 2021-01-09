Tales Of The Hexagonverse From Jean-Marc Lofficier In January 2021

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English speaking audience. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And for January, that means a return to Tales From The Hexagonverse.

TALES OF THE HEXAGONVERSE #2: FAMILY BUSINESS 5×8 trade paperback, 240 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-029-2. US$20.95. Short story collection edited by Romain d'Huissier, translated by Michael Shreve; cover by Alfredo Macall. Stories by Nelly Chadour, Anthony Combrexelle, Robert Darvel, Willy Favre, Amaury Fourtet, Raphael Lafarge, Jean-Marc & Randy Lofficier, Ghislain Morel, Blanche Saint-Roch, Artikel Unbekannt and Patrice Verry. An implacable enemy is stalking the Black Lys… The Sea King faces his deadliest challenge… Jessica Puma and Roxy confront a dark sorcerer in South Central L.A.… How did Jean Vlad become The Other… Wampus strikes in Italy… Sibilla and the rest of the Enchanters invade the world of nightmares… Plus Kidz, the Time Brigade, Aster & Pinky, Joanni Bourask, Zembla and more…

Hexagon Comics is one of the oldest French comics universes, with origins going back to the 1950s. Reinvented and modernized in the early 2000s, some of its best and most original characters are featured in this collection of short stories that brings together the talents of 12 international authors.

TALES OF THE HEXAGONVERSE #1: MUTATIONS 5×8 trade paperback, 244 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-921-3. US$20.95. Short story collection edited by Romain d'Huissier, translated by Michael Shreve; cover by Amar Djouad. Stories by Cédric Burgaud, Nelly Chadour, Fabien Clavel, Tepthida Hay, Julien Heylbroeck, Romain d'Huissier, Jean-Marc Lainé, Jean-Marc & Randy Lofficier, Ghislain Morel, Alex Nikolavitch, Yohan Odivart, Frank Schildiner and Krystoff Valla. The powerful Bronze Gladiator goes after a ring of child-kidnappers… Young Morgane matches wits with Robin Goodfellow… Prince Kabur of Hyperborea rids a dying city of the demons which infest it… The Man of Brass faces an incomplete, god-like entity… Sibilla investigates a haunted penthouse in Tribeca… The two Dark Flyers team up against a deadly crime cartel… Plus Homicron, Count Saint-Germain, Kit Kappa, Ozark, Stormshadow and more… Hexagon Comics is one of the oldest French comics universes, with origins going back to the 1950s. Reinvented and modernized in the early 2000s, some of its best and most original characters are featured in this collection of short stories that brings together the talents of 14 international authors.