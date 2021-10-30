Teen Titans Academy #7 Preview: You Damn Dirty Apes!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. We're finally at the end! The last preview we have to write SEO-keyword-rich opening paragraphs and headlines for this week. And the final preview is Teen Titans Academy #7, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. And it looks like it's gorilla vs. gorilla, uncle vs. nephew, in this issue. Check out a preview below, and enjoy the rest of your weekend, folks! Me, I'm going to put myself in a Reese's peanut butter cup coma. See you when I wake up!

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #7

DC Comics

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

Gorilla Grodd vs. Gorilla Gregg! A fun, light outing to upstate New York for the students of Titans Academy becomes a nightmare when an entire town turns on them. But as Gorilla City expat Gorilla Gregg fights to save his friends, the young primate discovers, the threat leads him to his own uncle—Gorilla Grodd.

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $3.99

