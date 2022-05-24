Teen Titans Academy's George Pérez Character Appears One Last Time

Last month Bleeding Cool noted that an allegory of New Teen Titans co-creator George Pérez appeared in Teen Titans Academy #14. With new Teen Titans Academy member Chupacabra, Diego Pérez, named in honour of George Pérez, meeting up with a relative of his at a diner, to talk about everything that's been going down. And who turns out to be an artist himself. Since that was published, George Pérez passed away. And today is the final issue of Teen Titans Academy #15.

And Diego's uncle telling him that he has to move on. Move away. But they can celebrate the moments they had. With Chupacabra getting the chance to fly.

And his uncle getting the chance to draw him in flight before he leaves. Maestro was also the character that George Perez created with Peter David for Marvel's Hulk: Future Imperfect series. And makes for a wonderful title for Perez as well, going forwards.

Last year, George Pérez told family, friends and the world that he had stage 3, inoperable pancreatic cancer. That he had chosen not to receive further medication. And had a life expectancy of six months to one year. The outpouring of memories and well-wishes from comic book creators and fans was a torrent. And there were calls and a petition for Marvel and DC to republish his JLA/Avengers comic book series, which recently happened, and George got to see it. Publishers have been running tributes to the man, and will be continuing through the year.

