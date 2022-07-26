Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #131 Preview: Substitute Teacher

Oruku Saki teaches the mystic arts to the Turtles in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #131. But can he be trusted? Check out the preview below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #131

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY221559

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Pablo Tunica

In the wake of the events of TMNT: The Armageddon Game-Opening Moves, Oroku Saki (the Shredder) has fully revealed himself to the Turtles. In order to counter the newest evil machinations of the Pantheon's trickster god, the Rat King, he seeks an alliance with the sons of his former archenemy, the late Master Splinter. But are the Turtles prepared to join forces with their merciless executioner from a past life? And is the Shredder truly ready to be redeemed? No matter the case, the Armageddon Game is fast approaching, and the only place to find the answers to these burning questions is in Northampton!

In Shops: 7/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

