Tessa Thompson-Based Valkyrie Takes Her First Marvel Kiss

Today sees the publication of Return of The Valkyries #1 by Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk, Nina Vakueva, Tara Bonvillain and Joe Sabino from Marvel Comics, which does a lot. It ties in with The King In Black and the recent death of The Sentry – and a Celestial. It sees the Jane Foster version of Valkyrie take them on their final journey, but also introduces and reintroduces other Valkyrie. And that includes a Valkyrie based on the Valkyrie portrayal by Tessa Thompson in Thor and Avengers movies. It's not the only comic book moving further towards their movie portrayal, Eternals #1 did the same again today.

The name of this new Valkyrie is not given and is deliberately evaded during the comic book in question. Even refusing appreciations sent in her direction.

We also meet Asgardian warrior Alta, a former beau of this Valkyrie, from long, long ago.

And how memories change over the years. But this Valkyrie is older even than that.

Because this Valkyrie has been around for quite some time, and may have given a clue as to her identity.

Credit: Nina Vakueva, MarvelOne of the original nine Valkyries serving under Bor, Odin's father? Does that make this Valkyrie one of the Disr? Looking a little less skeletal today.

