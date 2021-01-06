Tessa Thompson-Based Valkyrie Takes Her First Marvel Kiss

Today sees the publication of Return of The Valkyries #1 by Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk, Nina Vakueva, Tara Bonvillain and Joe Sabino from Marvel Comics, which does a lot. It ties in with The King In Black and the recent death of The Sentry – and a Celestial. It sees the Jane Foster version of Valkyrie take them on their final journey, but also introduces and reintroduces other Valkyrie. And that includes a Valkyrie based on the Valkyrie portrayal by Tessa Thompson in Thor and Avengers movies. It's not the only comic book moving further towards their movie portrayal, Eternals #1 did the same again today.

The name of this new Valkyrie is not given and is deliberately evaded during the comic book in question. Even refusing appreciations sent in her direction.

We also meet Asgardian warrior Alta, a former beau of this Valkyrie, from long, long ago.

And how memories change over the years. But this Valkyrie is older even than that.

Because this Valkyrie has been around for quite some time, and may have given a clue as to her identity.

KING IN BLACK RETURN OF VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200476

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Mattia De Iulis

JANE FOSTER RETURNS!

Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. When the King in Black comes to Midgard, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries to help stop him -starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard's own hallowed halls, and X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn't know…is that she never was the only Valkyrie after all. Who is the fourth warrior? Jason Aaron and Torunn Gronbekk team up with artist Nina Vakueva for a story that will rock the foundations of the Marvel Universe! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99