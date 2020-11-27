Thanksgiving For 25 Hot Comics – Comic Store In Your Future

Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics in Ankeny, Iowa, writes weekly for Bleeding Cool. Find previous columns here.

Happy Thanksgiving, all, and we have a lot to be thankful for. Including a welcome back to Rod Lamberti's 25 Hot Comics. There are a lot of hot comics out there. I was surprised at what I learned researching this, looking at a mixture of both newer and older comics. Strange Academy #1 is doing really well. $50? Did anyone see that coming? Here's a look at twenty-five.

All-Star Squadron #25 1983 1st Infinity Inc $35 Amazing Spider-Man #300 1988 1st Venom $500 Amazing Spider-Man #654 2011 Flash Thomson becomes Agent Venom $49 Aquaman #57 2002 Birth of Andy $20 Avengers #181 1979 1st appearance of Scott Lang $50 Batman #357 1983 1st Killer Croc and Jason Todd $100 Batman #567 1999 1st Cassandra Cain $50 Batman #609 2003 1st Thomas Elliot who becomes Hush $35 Daredevil #9 1999 1st Echo $50 Darkhawk #1 1991 1st Darkhawk $45 Detective Comics #400 1970 1st Man Bat $350 Green Lantern #25 2008 1st appearance Atrocitus and Larfleeze $30 Justice League #31 2014 1st full appearance of Jessica Cruz $36 Captain Marvel #17 2004 First appearance of Phyla-Vell $50 New X-Men #128 2002 First appearance of Fantomex $45 Predator #1 1989 1st Predator in comics $50 Stars And S.T.R.I.P.E #0 1999 1st professional work of Geoff Johns and first Courtney Whitmore $40 Star Wars: Kanan: The Last Padawan #1 2015 $25 Strange Academy #1 2020 $50 Swamp Thing #37 1985 1st John Constantine $300 Teen Titans #12 2017 1st full Batman Who Laughs $105 Thor #5 2020 1st Black Winter $20 What If #105 1998 1st Spider-Girl $150.00 Wolverine #8 1989 Wolverine teams up with Mr. Fixit Hulk $35 Wonder Woman Annual #4 2020 1st possible Yara Flor $30

As always, hopefully, some of these are already in your collection or at your local comic stores. I know we still had Wonder Woman Annual #4 for cover price. Good luck and happy hunting!

