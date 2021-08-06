The 47 Comics Creators Thanked In The Suicide Squad – And Those Not

It is Suicide Squad co-creator John Ostrander who appears in The Suicide Squad, the third speaking role of the movie as Doctor Fitzgibbon. But the James Gunn film has many DC Comics creators to thank, especially given just how many comic book characters, concepts, and ideas feature through the movie. Given a massive forty-seven "Special Thanks" credits. Most of which I think I've got, though I'm missing a couple, feel free to mention in the comments if you have any more suggestions and I'll add them (with credit). But there are also a few notable names missing…

John Ostrander (above) – creator of the modern-day Suicide Squad, co-creator of Amanda Waller, John Economos, Flo Crawley, and Briscoe. Luke McDonnell – artist on the original Suicide Squad series, co-creator of John Economos, Flo Crawley, and Briscoe. Ross Andru – co-creator of Rick Flag, co-creator of original Suicide Squad. Ed Benes – co-creator of Savant Brian Bolland – Justice League #190 cover with Starro possessing crowds. Norm Breyfogle – co-creator of the third Thinker, co-creator of Ratcatcher John Broome – co-creator of Captain Boomerang John Byrne – artist on modern-day's Suicide Squad's first appearance and creator of Amanda Waller, co-creator of Bloodsport. Amanda Conner – developer of the current version of Harley Quinn Gerry Conway – co-creator of the second Thinker, co-creator of Weasel Federico Dallocchio – Suicide Squad New 52 reboot, solidifying the current team. Paul Dini – co-creator of Harley Quinn Scott Eaton – co-creator of Mongal Bill Finger – co-creator of Polka-Dot Man and Calendar Man. Gardner Fox – co-creator of the original Thinker, co-creator of Starro The Conqueror. Dave Gibbons – co-creator of a massive psychic squid landing on a city. Adam Glass – Suicide Squad New 52 reboot, solidifying the current team. Alan Grant – co-creator of the third Thinker, co-creator of Ratcatcher Tom Grummett – co-creator of King Shark Carmine Infantino – co-creator of Captain Boomerang Geoff Johns – co-creator of the AI Thinker, co-creator of Double Down Dan Jurgens – co-creator of Blackguard Robert Kanigher – co-creator of Rick Flag, co-creator of original Suicide Squad. Rafael Kayanan co-creator of Weasel Dale Keown – modern Suicide Squad covers. Karl Kesel – scripter on modern Suicide Squad's first appearance, co-creator of King Shark, co-creator of Bloodsport. Paul Kupperberg – Relaunched Peacemaker, write Doom Patrol/Suicide Squad, co-creator of Judomaste appearing in the new TV show. Chris Lawton – co-creator of Kaleidoscope Nancy Mae Lawton – co-creator of Kaleidoscope Jim Lee – co-creator of Emilia Harcourt, Suicide Squad Rebirth relaunch. Steve Lightle – not entirely sure. He drew a cover to Suicide Squad with the Joker and Batgirl. Any ideas? Jeph Loeb – Co-creator of modern Calendar Man. Al Milgrom – co-creator of the second Thinker Frank Miller – creator of Corto Maltese Sheldon Moldoff – co-creator of Polka-Dot Man and Calendar Man. Jimmy Palmiotti – developer of the current version of Harley Quinn Tim Sale – Co-creator of modern Calendar Man. Mike Sekowsky – co-creator of Javelin, co-creator of Starro The Conqueror. Gail Simone – co-creator of Savant Curt Swan – co-creator of Arm Fall-Off Boy Bruce Timm – co-creator of Harley Quinn Peter Tomasi – co-creator of Mongal Ethan Van Sciver – co-creator of Double Down John Wagner – co-creator of Ratcatcher Len Wein – scripter on modern Suicide Squad's first appearance, co-creator of Amanda Waller. Rob Williams – co-creator of Emilia Harcourt, Suicide Squad Rebirth relaunch. Patrick Zircher – Thinker redesign.

Notably, Gerard Jones, co-creator of Arm Fall-Off Boy, was not credited. He was also one of the co-creators of various Peacemakers, who are also not credited, Joe Gill, Pat Boyette, Chuck Wojtirkiewicz, Bob Layton, and Dick Giordano. Dick Giordano, alongside Dennis O'Neil, was also not credited with co-creating Javelin. If Dave Gibbons is credited for a massive squid landing on a city, then co-creator of Watchmen, Alan Moore, will not have wanted to be credited for anything. As I said above, any corrections, additions, or other spots, feel free to mention them in the comments below. Most appreciated. UPDATE: Thanks to Matt Tonks for help on Calendar Man.