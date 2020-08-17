The Back Order List 8/5/20: Empyre, G.I. Joe, Horizon Zero, & Gutt

Every week your Local Comic Book Shop, hopefully, gets in a weekly assortment of comics, trades, posters, action figures, and other goodies from Diamond. Now some of these goodies sell out fast from your LCBS, so Tuesday and Wednesday LCBS retailers get on the phone (more often the computer) and let Diamond know they need more. Or sometimes they go to unpack those Diamond boxes and find items missing, or too damaged to sell (it does happen), retailers have to let Diamond know. However, the phrase no retailer likes to hear when they go to report those shortages, damages, or reorders is: "Sorry that item is on back-order," which means there are no more copies to send out from the Diamond warehouse in order to replace damages or shortages. The lack on Diamond's end can be because of sell-out at Diamond, tight print order from the publisher, so Diamond only sent out what was on the initial order, or Diamond is waiting for more stock from the publisher. Sometimes items on the Back Order List do end up available from Diamond again, but rarely. So it's time for another edition of the Back Order List.

A Little Bit of Boom

Boom joins the Back Order List in August's first week, with various covers disappearing with three titles. This time only one cover for Buffy The Vampire Slayer #16, Cover C, goes on the Back Order list. Jim Henson Storyteller Ghosts #4 Cover B, and two covers for King of Nowhere #4, Cover B and the FOC, go on the Back Order List.

IDW Jumps On With A Strong Showing

Not making the list as often as other publishers, even after Diamond started back up, IDW has a strong showing this week with several titles on the Back Order List. Starting with Crow Lethe #3 Cover B by Momoko Peach (not surprising as issues #1 and #2 were also on the List), but G.I. Joe A Real American Hero #273, both covers, also get on the Back Order List. Continuing Yellow Hulk fever, Marvel Action Avengers #10 goes on the Back Order List again with the Second Printing. Not surprising with a second print on the way, My Little Pony Transformers #1 gets on the Back Order List, along with Ragnarok Breaking of Helheim #6, and again with Star Trek Year Five, with issue #13.

Image, No Domination this Week

Since DC left Diamond, Image has dominated almost every week as they have steadily put out content, and had many many comics go on the Back Order List. This is the first week, in a while, where Image has not been on top of the Back Order List. Still another impressive week for Image with ten comics on the Back Order List, just from Image. Ice Cream Man #20, On the Stump #4, and Undiscovered Country #7 having both covers go to Back Order, with both Ice Cream Man #20 and Undiscovered Country #7 getting second prints..

Then the Goddamned Virgin Brides #2, like #1, goes on the Back Order List, along with Lucy Claire Redemption #5 Cover B, Pretty Violent #8, and Reaver #10.

Lots of Publishers With One Book, Two Books, Four Books, Six Books?

Then several publishers got on the Back Order list with one comic. AWA has Bad Mother #1 Cover B get on the list, followed by American Mythology Productions having Edgar Rice Burroughs Carson of Venus Eye of Amtor #2 Cover A, Aftershock with Disaster Inc #2, Oni Press has Rick & Morty Presents Birdperson #1 Cover B, and Humanoids Inc. gets Strangelands #8, all publishers and titles on the Back Order List this week.

Then Zenescope Productions, Vault Comics, and Antarctic Press each had two comics each on the Back Order List. Zenescope had covers A and B for Conspiracy Men In Black One Shot #1, Vault Comics had Money Shot #7, and the foil variant for Vampire the Masquerade #1 Cover D, with Antarcitc bringing out both coves for Patriotika #1.

Scout Comics had four comics on the Back Order List this week with both covers of Gutt Ghost Trouble with Sawbuck Skeleton Society #1 (both the Glow-In-The-Dark and Mike Mignola cover), Metalshark Bro 2 #1 main cover, and Stabbity Bunny #11 all on the Back Order List. A strong showing for Scout Comics.

Then there is Titan Comics, which had all six covers from Horizon Zero Dawn #1, every cover of issue #1, go on the Back Order List.

Marvel Dominates with Empyre and 2nd/3rd Printings

Marvel, after a slow, sporadic start, seems to now going full steam. A big first week for August, brings many comics to the Back Order List from the House of Ideas, with Black Cat #12 Skan Variant Cover, Dr. Strange #6, Giant-Size X-Men Fantomex #1 (both covers), Guardians of the Galaxy #5, Maestro Future Imperfect Marvel Tales #1, Marvel's Spider-Man Black Cat Strikes #4, and the last issue of Strikeforce #9.

In addition, Marvel had two-second prints, Star Wars Bounty Hunters #1, and Star Wars Darth Vader #2, and one-third print, Thor #3, go on the Back Order List.

And finally, Empyre cleans house for Marvel with four covers of Empyre #4 going on the list. Along with Empyre Handbook #1, Empyre X-Men #2 (both covers), Fantastic Four #22 (both covers), and Lords of Empyre Celestial Messiah #1 main cover, all on the Back Order List.

So for those who can go to your LCBS and see any of these "back order titles," grab them if you want them because Diamond won't likely be sending any more copies of these books. It's possible if LCBS return copies of these books, but not likely, and not likely anytime soon.