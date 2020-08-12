Ice Cream Man #20 Second Printing From Image Sells More Than First

Looks like the global pandemic was very kind to one comic book. Ice Cream Man ran a number of digital-only quarantine-comic books. Coming out of it, it seems to have had a real impact on sales of the print comic. Ice Cream Man #20 was one of the comic books put on hold, then resolicited for last week.

And now it's looking like the cat that caught the cream. Ice Cream Man #20 sold 50% more than Ice Cream Man #19, published at the beginning of the year. There is a critical and commercial condense regarding the horror anthology comic with a light touch of Americana. This is an unheard-of jump for a series this far along and especially during as uncertain times as these. But that's just the start.

I am told that the numbers are in for the second printing for Ice Cream Man #20 – and that is 30% more than the entire first printing. I cannot think of the last time a second printing of a comic book had more orders than the first printing. This should be very encouraging new for the series creators W. Maxwell Prince, Martin Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran. While for the speculators out there (who really should be looking in this comic book's direction right about now) this makesfirst printing covers rarer than the second printing.

Boom Studios has been boasting of seeing increased sales on Something Is Killing The Children, but not by this much and not this far along into a series. Looks like right now, Image Comics is drinking Boom's milkshake.

ICE CREAM MAN #20 CVR B MORAZZO & OHALLORAN

IMAGE COMICS

FEB200182

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"FOR KIDS"

One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. Three fish, four fish, have some more fish. Five fish, six fish-are you sickish? Seven fish, eight fish…it's getting late fish. Nine fish, ten fish, everyone you love will die and life is pointless so why even get out of bed you little worm you sick little insect with your sad flailing arms and creepy-crawly legs my god I've never seen such a pathetic specimen how sad how truly tragic…red fish, blue fish.In Shops: Aug 05, 2020

SRP: $3.99