The Best-Selling Comic Of 2021 Will Be Called... Asterix & The Griffin

The last time they announced the name of the new Asterix book, I was just outside Paris, at Parc Asterix. A few days later, Notre Dame burnt down. I hope that was nothing to do with me. On the 21st of October 2021, Asterix, Obelix and Dogmatix will return for their 39th comic book storyline, and with the traditional printing run that will take up many printers and many warehouses for over five million copies of the first printing of Asterix And The Griffin, by Jean-Yves Ferri and Didier Conrad. As well as set to be the best-selling comic in the world this year, it may also be the best-selling book of the year in France and Belgium.

Accompanied by the village druid Getafix, Asterix, Obelix and Dogmatix prepare to set off on a long and mysterious journey in search of the strange and terrifying creature. This cover shows Asterix and Obelix climbing to rescue Dogmatix on top of a tree trunk carving of a Griffin.

The griffin, griffon, or gryphon is a legendary creature with the body, tail, and back legs of a lion; the head and wings of an eagle; and sometimes an eagle's talons as its front feet. Because the lion was traditionally considered the king of the beasts, and the eagle the king of the birds, by the Middle Ages, the griffin was thought to be an especially powerful and majestic creature. Since classical antiquity, griffins were known for guarding treasures and priceless possessions. In Greek and Roman texts, griffins and Arimaspians were associated with gold deposits of Central Asia. Pliny the Elder wrote, "griffins were said to lay eggs in burrows on the ground and these nests contained gold nuggets." In medieval heraldry, the griffin became a Christian symbol of divine power and a guardian of the divine. But in the time of Asterix, they were considered very real indeed.