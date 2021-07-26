The Birth of Jonathan Kent in Superman Son of Kal-El #1 [Preview]

Tom Taylor and John Timms launch Superman Son of Kal-El at DC Comics on Tuesday. In this preview of the issue, we witness Jonathan Kent's birth, as does Batman and Wonder Woman. But Superman nearly misses it! Yes, in this preview, it takes Batman to explain to Superman he ought to be there for his wife giving birth. Batman teaching Superman how to be human? Well, that's something we never thought we'd see. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #1

DC Comics

0521DC001

0521DC002 – SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #1 CVR B INHYUK LEE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

0521DC003 – SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #1 CVR C STEPHEN BYRNE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's traveled the galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father, Clark Kent, could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and bear the symbol of hope that has told the world who Superman really is. Join writer Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and artist John Timms (Infinite Frontier) as they usher in a whole new era for the House of El!

In Shops: 7/27/2021

SRP: $3.99