The Birth Of Trinity in Wonder Woman #14 for DC All-In

The Birth Of Trinity in Wonder Woman #14 for DC All-In, from Tom King and Daniel Sampere in October 2024.

It's not just all about Absolute Wonder Woman. Tom King and Daniel Sampere are continuing their acclaimed Wonder Woman run – probably my favourite DC comic book being published right now. And for DC All In in October, that will mean the story of Steve Trevor, and the birth of Trinity. Trinity is to be the adopted daughter of Wonder Woman and the future Wonder Girl. The series has told her story at different ages but for DC All In, it looks like we will be going to the time of her birth in October. Miracleman #9 all over again?

WONDER WOMAN #14

Written by TOM KING

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DANIEL SAMPERE and DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

Trick or Treat variant cover by KELLEY JONES

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99)

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 card stock ON SALE 10/16/24

STEVE TREVOR'S LAST STAND AND THE BIRTH OF A HERO! With the tide of the war against the Sovereign turning, Wonder Woman's greatest love takes matters into his own hands with deadly consequences. Could Steve's end be the beginning of Diana's greatest adventure yet? Behold the birth of Trinity!

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October. THere's going to be so much more spilling out today it seems.

