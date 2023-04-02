The Blood Moon: New Vampire Romance Webcomics Now On Manta The Blood Moon, the latest vampire romantic thriller webcomic from digital platform Manta, is now out with new chapters posted every Monday.

The Blood Moon is an original Manta vampire romance story created by its own in-house studio. The storyline follows a young woman named Linnea, who is married off to a wealthy aristocrat but instead finds herself increasingly drawn to her new husband's son, Aleksis. As the two spend more time together, however, Linnea discovers that the family she's married into is harboring dark secrets.

Well, they're vampires. Of course, they're vampires. It's all about the vampires these days, kids. Vampires are back in vogue, as they always do when there's a global existential crisis involving a life-threatening infectious disease that has everyone in the world terrified. The worldwide pandemic and lockdown have resulted in a lot of repressed emotions and sexuality in many people, especially young people and twentysomethings, trying to make sense of the situation and how they're supposed to cope with it. And when it comes to young people, sex always comes into it, or the lack of sex, or the desire for sex but lack of opportunity or being forbidden from having sex. Vampires represent Sex, blood, disease, and the forbidden, all the ingredients for a romance.

The Blood Moon is one of Manta's newest additions to their growing library of popular romance titles, joining the likes of Disobey the Duke if You Dare, The Tainted Half, Semantic Error, and Under the Oak Tree.

The pilot season of The Blood Moon was released last fall and has quickly gained a loyal fan following. The full season that has premiered in March will contain six episodes, giving fans and Linnea plenty of time to discover the secrets of Count Mattei's family. Seriously, they're vampires, and she's not one. That's all it is, and it's more than enough for a girl to deal with for many chapters to come.