The Bromance Book Club: Comic Adaptation Debuts on Manta in September

The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams is getting a comic adaptation from Manta Studios as a webcomic series from September 3rd.

The Bromance Book Club is a new comic adaptation of the popular romance novel by Lyssa Kay Adams of the same title. The Bromance Book Club digital comic will premiere on Manta on September 3rd, 2023. The story follows Gavin Scott, second baseman for the fictional Nashville Legends, whose marriage is on the brink of divorce. Desperate, Gavin turns to The Bromance Book Club – made up of Nashville's top alpha men who come together to read romance books – for help saving his marriage and winning back his wife's affection.

The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams was initially published in 2019. It quickly gained popularity with its blend of romance and comedy, spotlighting the power of second chances and unlikely friendships. It claimed the title of Amazon Book Review's No. 1 Best Romance of 2019 and secured a spot on Bustle's '21 Rom-Coms To Give You Warm And Fuzzy Feelings All Season Long'. The novel's immense popularity led to the optioning of its film rights by Netflix in 2020, with the involvement of Mark Ciardi as producer and Bill Holderman and Erin Simms co-adapting the script.

This release is the latest example of Manta's commitment to bringing captivating narratives to readers and also of how their far-reaching search for excellent storytelling to adapt finds inspiration from Western media. Manta previously announced the release of Manta Studios title, The Lady Alchemist, adapted from the novel of the same name by Samantha Vitale. Previous examples of Manta creating digital comics from successful IP include Svaha: The Sixth Finger and A Hard Day, both adaptations of successful South Korean films.

"At Manta, we are dedicated to bringing our readers compelling stories from around the world – whether they are created entirely by Manta Studios or based on existing books, novels, films, TV shows, video games, or other formats," said Moonseok Jeong, Head of Content and COO of Manta. "Lyssa Kay Adams' The Bromance Book Club is a cherished IP that has resonated with countless fans, and we are excited for Bromance fans to be able to return to the world of her novel to experience the story in a vibrant new way on Manta."

The Manta app is free to download on Android and iOS devices.

