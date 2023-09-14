Posted in: Comics | Tagged: comics kickstarter, Gamal Hennessy

The Business of Freelance Comic Book Publishing by Gamal Hennessy

Attorney, author, and business consultant Gamal Hennessy has a new book, The Business of Freelance Comic Book Publishing.

Attorney, author, and business consultant Gamal Hennessy and his new book, The Business of Freelance Comic Book Publishing, are targeting anyone in the business of freelance comic creation. The book aims to help its readers develop a business model for their services, leverage the assets they offer to the industry, and transform their skill, time, and creativity into financial gain. The success of indie comics like The Walking Dead, Hellboy, Heartstopper, The End Of The F**cking World, Scott Pilgrim, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more have inspired writers, artists and would-be publishers to try to break into the comic book industry, only to discover that the business of comics is chaotic and complex. Is this a solution?

"The vast majority of modern comic book characters and stories are created, designed, or produced by freelance creators," says Gamal Hennessy. "But how do these professionals enter this strange world? How do they acquire the skills needed to create comic art? How do they find work? And how do they get paid? Anyone interested in becoming a freelance comic creator or hiring them for a comic book project should understand the answers to these questions and explore the commercial realities of the art form to maximize their chances of success, and The Business of Freelance Comic Book Publishing is designed to help you achieve those goals."

The Business of Freelance Comic Book Publishing is the follow-up to The Business of Independent Comic Book Publishing, a project that exceeded its crowdfunding goal by 600% in 2020. It also contains insights and research generated from the professional online comic book community, Comics Connection, as well as a foreword by Andy Schmidt, a writer, editor, and publisher with twenty-five years of experience in comics. The book is edited by Joseph Illidge, a veteran writer and editor for DC, Heavy Metal, Valiant, and Lion Forge, and friend of Bleeding Cool.

"There are fundamental differences between working freelance in comic books and being a comic book publisher," added Hennessey. "They have different legal relationships to the story, different financial goals, and different definitions of success. While my first book establishes the foundations of launching a comic book company, this new book takes an in-depth look at establishing yourself as a professional freelance comic book creator."

"If you want to hire and work with freelance creators, this book will help you understand the motivations and stress that are inherent in being a modern-day artistic nomad," said editor Joseph Illidge. "Hopefully, this book can help improve the working conditions on both sides and improve the business of comics as a whole.

