The Clay People: Colossus: Top Cow and Ep1tome Release Free Preview

The Clay People: Colossus is a new comic book collaboration between Top Cow and the metal band THE CLAY PEOPLE. TOP COW and EP1T0ME are now offering metal music lovers and comic book fans a FREE Digital 20+ page preview book of the upcoming one-shot comic, inspired by the band's song "Colossus" and written by Matt Hawkins (THINK TANK, SWING) and Christian DiBari (MAGDALENA). There may or may not be a legal issue with Marvel using "Colossus" in the title, considering there's a major X-Men member with that name…

As the synopsis goes, "A biracial boy in the Midwest uses a supernatural gift from his grandfather to push back against two older boys who are terrorizing him. In a tale inspired by the song "Colossus" by heavy metal band THE CLAY PEOPLE, intolerance, drug addiction, poverty, and boredom collide into a perfect storm of grisly revenge!"

THE CLAY PEOPLE is a rock band hailing from Albany, New York. The band's self-titled debut album was released on Mercury/Slipdisc records; their furiously propulsive lead single "Awake" climbed the radio charts and launched the band into an international touring act with the likes of Disturbed, Staind, Clutch, Rob Zombie, Static-X, Stabbing Westward, and Filter. "Colossus" is from THE CLAY PEOPLE's latest album, Demon Hero. There's a social agenda behind the comic story as it deals with issues like bullying, intergenerational trauma, and racism.

This one-shot is the second team-up project between TOP COW and EP1T0ME, the first being ST. MERCY. Richard Leibowitz, EP1T0ME's president, said, "The song means different things to different people; the more we heard it, the more we envisioned a story about an underdog with new-found, out-of-control power and the ramifications that using it would bring."

This FREE preview book allows fans to think a bit deeper and contemplate the song and the story themselves.

In Stores and Comixology/Amazon Kindle: March 16th, 2022 (https://amzn.to/3B0rvjW)

Pre-Order Ends on Feb. 21, 2022 (https://www.previewsworld.com/Catalog/DEC210075)

Diamond Order Code: DEC210075

You can visit https://ep1t0.me/colossus and sign up for updates and other freebies.