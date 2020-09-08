The DC Multiverse As Seen By Maxwell Lord, Darkseid and The Trinity

DC Comics seems to be going through a bit of a Multiverse-obsession right now. When did it not? It today's comics, however, everyone seems to want to have a go. In today's Dark Nights: Death Metal: Trinity Crisis, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman take a peek across the realities to the Crisis Worlds, each a different Dark Dimensional Earth going through a familiar Crisis event…

While Superman may be able to see Darkseid as he lost, over in Justice League Odyssey #24, we get to see Darkseid's own view of the multiverse, as he preserves his own world's place within it, using the Grant Morrison/Rian Hughes map of reality.

While Grant Morrison deals with plenty of dimensional stragglers in Green Lantern Season Two #7.

In Wonder Woman #761 we discover that, as a result of the Source Wall coming down, Maxwell Lord has had a view of all multiversal realities, including one where he set up the Justice League International – a world away from where he is now, tonally, with the Wonder Woman movie in a month's time.

While even Wally West in Flash #781 crosses dimensions for Barry Allen in Death Metal…

It's almost as if DC Comics has something name-checking the Multiverse going on this weekend…

FLASH #761

DC COMICS

JUL200455

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter

"Finish Line" part three! It's the Flash Family versus the Legion of Zoom! Witness the biggest battle in Flash history as the two sides go head-to-head for the fate of the future! Can the Flash stop the unstoppable Reverse-Flash from dragging him down into a personal hell Barry Allen can never escape?!In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99 DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL TRINITY CRISIS #1

DC COMICS

JUL200409

With Superman freed from his New Apokolips prison, the classic Trinity lineup is reunited and ready to rock! Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman amp up their power to launch an assault on Castle Bat, and that's just the warm-up act! Three walking nightmares are hidden deep inside the fortress-but these Dark Multiverse versions of the Anti-Monitor, Superboy Prime, and Darkseid hold the key to humanity's survival. The Justice League have to face down their old nemeses, but will round two be the end for our heroes?In Shops: Sep 09, 2020

SRP: $5.99 WONDER WOMAN #761

DC COMICS

JUN200465

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Carlo Barberi, Matt Santorelli (CA) David Marquez

It's the team-up no one saw coming: Wonder Woman and Maxwell Lord! This evil jerk has returned to Diana's life, but is Max here to save the day? With a new psychic phenomenon affecting more and more people, Wonder Woman is going to need all the help she can get to contain this frightening new warping of the mind…

ON SALE 07.08.20In Shops: Sep 09, 2020

SRP: $4.99 JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #24

DC COMICS

JUL200470

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Cliff Richards (CA) Jose Ladr?nn

Darkseid stands triumphant again. On the cusp of rewriting reality and controlling the destiny of the universe, the Lord of Apokolips must face one final challenge: Vic Stone, Cyborg. If the half-man/half-machine Titan can overcome Darkseid's programming, he may be the Justice League's only chance at stopping the dark god's power grab on the edge of the universe.In Shops: Sep 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99 GREEN LANTERN SEASON 2 #7 (OF 12)

DC COMICS

JUL200459

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Liam Sharp

This issue catches you up on everything you need to know and tees up Green Lantern Hal Jordan's ultimate battle ahead!

In the lethal aftermath of the war with the Anti-Matter Lanterns, Hal finds himself in a bizarre afterlife facing the judgment of the Young Guardians. Nothing will ever be the same again as the truth about the coming Ultrawar and the Cosmic Grail is finally revealed. Hal must gird himself to face death and rebirth to save the universe…one more time.In Shops: Sep 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99

All published from today from DC Comics. I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.