The DC Timeline That Was: Dick Grayson 42 To Damian Wayne's 15?

While a lot of the DC Timeline that Bleeding Cool reported in full this weekend for the first included a couple of things that were very new. The specific historical year that each generational year on the DC Comics Timeline was to relate to, and the ages of DC Comics characters at different stages in their life. It made for a fascinating document for many, with a few notable points. We've managed to update the original a little and add a few more age points. Because as we suggested, it was the chosen ages that caused much discussion.

Such as Dick Grayson, Nightwing, being 42 when Damian Wayne was 15. Which would have made the events of Ratman And Robin less like older and younger brother but as father and son. And making Batman a bit of an old dad, 52 at that point. Also, it has Nightwing still leading the Teen Titans into his late 20s.

The current DC Comics would have had Superman and Batman – the originals – in their late fifties. You can see that reflected in this week's Superman And The Authority, created during the timeline period, if finalised afterwards, with a Kingdom Come-looking Superman, who lived through the sixties. Bleeding Cool is looking to get more on those actual 5G plans later this week, including how they departed from the current Infinite Frontier plan.

World War II is the font of many issues, fixing the JSA in time, something that the New 52 initially fought to get rid of, but there are others as well. Such as Sgt Rock and Easy Company entering the European Theatre in 1941, before the USA got round to landing in Africa in 1942. While the World War II team The Creature Commandos now debut in 1950. And you may have needed time-travel to explain how Stripsey is Stargirl's stepfather.

And yes, Wallace West is in his thirties now. so, is anyone planning a #ReleaseTheDiDioCut or #RestoreTheDiDioVerse? One day it will happen…