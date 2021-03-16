The Department Of Truth Goes After Bigfoot Next

The Department Of Truth has been a massive comic book smash from James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds, in a world where if enough people believe a conspiracy, he comes true. The Department of Truth is trying to measure, manage and contain all the changes, led by Lee Harvey Oswald. And in June? The comic book will be looking towards Bigfoot.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #10

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: VINCENZO RICCARDI JUNE 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99 Some fictions manifest in reality as dangerous, half-formed things. The Department of Truth relies on hunters to track down and contain these wild tulpas before they become too real. It's time for Cole Turner to see this side of the job firsthand. It's time for Cole Turner to join his first Bigfoot hunt.

Bigfoot is an ape-like creature that is purported to inhabit the forests of North America. Supposed evidence of Bigfoot's existence is based on a number of disputed video recordings, audio recordings, photographs, visual sightings, casts of large footprints, etc. Some of these are speculated or known to be hoaxes. Folklorists trace the figure of Bigfoot to a combination of factors and sources, including folklore surrounding the European wild man figure, folk belief among Native Americans and loggers, and a cultural increase in environmental concerns. Within the fringe subculture of cryptozoology, Bigfoot is considered a cryptid, but the majority of mainstream scientists have historically discounted the existence of Bigfoot, considering it to be a combination of folklore, misidentification, and hoax, rather than a living animal.

But in the world of the Department Of Truth, there should be Sasquatches everywhere…

In other Department Of Truth news, the first two volumes of the collections will contain #1-#5 in Volume 1 and #8-#12 in Volume 2. What of #6 and #7? Those two are interstitial guest-artist issues with Tyler Boss and Elsa Charretier that will be collected with the other guest issues later on. since they don't take place sequentially with the Martin Simmonds issue).