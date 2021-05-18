The Drops of God: Epic Wine Manga Series Now Complete in English

The Drops of God, the best – well, the only – manga series in the world about wine and wine appreciation, is now available in English for the first time, all 44 volumes of it! And in time for National Wine Day on May 25th! Created and written by Tadashi Agi, the pseudonym of a brother-and-sister writing team, with artwork by Shu Okimoto, this manga has had an unprecedented impact on the international wine market and the various wines featured throughout the series. The wines covered in the manga are real-life labels and vintages, and their appearance in the manga series often resulted in increased sales for those wines as well as tourist visits to their manufacturing towns.

It's time to pop open a bottle of your favorite red or white because comiXology Originals and Kodansha are releasing the final eleven volumes of the international bestseller The Drops of God. This marks the first time that the forty-four-volume manga series is available in its entirety in English. Volumes 34-44 join the previously released volumes, all of which can be read digitally as part of the comiXology Originals line of exclusive content at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and comiXology Unlimited. These titles are also available for purchase from the Amazon Kindle store and comiXology.

The Drops of God weaves an intoxicating tale of family dynamics and wine education. When world-renowned wine critic Kanzaki Yutaka passes away, his will reveals that his fortune of a wine collection isn't automatically bequeathed to his only son Kanzaki Shizuku, who, in a snub, went to work at a Japanese beverage company whose main focus is selling beer. In order to take ownership of his legacy and the inheritance, Shizuku must correctly identify and describe thirteen wines, the first twelve heaven-sent wines known as the "Twelve Apostles" and the thirteenth known as the "Drops of God," while competing against the stellar young wine critic, Toomine Issei. With determination, a strong sense of taste and smell, and an uncanny ability to describe his experiences, Shizuku submerges himself in the world of wine to try to solve its mysteries and defeat Issei. Of course, you need a saga about the battle for the soul of wine against an evil wine critic!

If you love wine, you'll love this series. If you like wine but want a deeper appreciation for the making and culture of wine, you'll definitely get it from reading The Drops of God.