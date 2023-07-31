Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: black adam, joker, Knight Terrors, poison ivy, ravager

The Purple Skies Of DC Comics' Knight Terrors This Week (Spoilers)

The Knight Terrors crossover running through the DC titles may heavily impact the characters. Or just have purple skies. Spoilers ahead...

One of the many things the Crisis On Infinite Earths was known for when it was published forty-ish years ago, was the Red Skies. Indeed, certain crossovers are known for being "red sky" issues, not impinging in any other way other than someone in the comic noticing the colour of the sky. Well, the Knight Terrors crossover events running through the DC Universe may be a little like that too. Some will impact on the final battle, with characters lining up for one big push. Others have DC characters suffer some really strong nightmares and wake up a world transformed, with nightmares walking the streets and the sky turned purple. Which is which? Well, will the second issues of Knight Terror tiw-ins starting to land, we're starting to get an idea. Knight Terrors spoilers ahead…

As Black Adam seems to get a Sleepless Knight of his own, drawn from his mythological history and symbology.

Poison Ivy and Janet from HR just got a purple sky…

The Joker gets his own Mitch McConnell moment two minute moment.

But I somehow don't think Mitch McConnell has this excuse.

Purple skies and a bad headache for The Joker. Oh and some really bad jokes.

The Ravager also gets purple skies as Stormwatch come a-calling.

But also ties into the upcoming Brave And The Bold. And may have brought a certain Knight Terror with her.

Batman has a lot of purple to battle through…

But a battle to face when he gets there. And yes Damian is holding a gun. But it's the one belonging to Wesley Dodds… and a direct continuation right into the main Knight Terrors event.

KNIGHT TERRORS BATMAN #2 (OF 2) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Guillem March, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Guillem March

THE MOST TERRIFYING DARK KNIGHT YOU'VE EVER SEEN! Bruce is trapped inside the Nightmare Realm, haunted by the dark shadows that he's created. To escape, he must regain control of his body. But that means going deeper into his own mind than he's ever gone before. Can Batman make himself scarier than he's ever been to survive? Also, what nightmares have Arsenal and Black Canary confronted in the Nightmare Realm?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/01/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS BLACK ADAM #2 (OF 2) CVR A JEREMY HAUN

(W/A/CA) Jeremy Haun

POWERLESS IN THE NIGHTMARE REALM! A powerless Black Adam has undertaken a perilous and dangerous journey in the Nightmare Realm with a mysterious feline guide. But a terrifying monster stalks him from the shadows and prepares a trap for the warlord!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/01/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS JOKER #2 (OF 2) CVR A STEFANO RAFFAELE

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stefano Raffaele

A COMIC SO SCARY EVEN THE JOKER IS AFRAID! The Joker's nightmares have been terrifying and horrific…but what does the Clown Prince of Crime have locked away that might be the most disturbing reveal of the year?!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/01/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS POISON IVY #2 (OF 2) CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Atagun Ilhan (CA) Jessica Fong

STUCK IN SUBURBAN HELL! Pamela Isley and Harleen Quinzel are so absolutely, utterly in love that everything and everyone around them is just aces. Their neighbors are so happy it hurts. Why, even the sun is smiling! But when a few rotten eggs sneak into Ivy's perfect little cul-de-sac, things start to go foul. Can the verdant villainess escape the clutches of her own spoiling dream house before it eats her and Janet-from-HR alive?!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/01/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS RAVAGER #2 (OF 2) CVR A JEFF SPOKES

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Jeff Spokes

MURDER MAN MAYHEM! With danger hot on her heels and nowhere left to turn, Ravager finds herself trapped in the treacherous Nightmare Realm facing the Murder Man and his merciless Slaughter Squadron. With their sights set on unleashing a reign of terror on our world, they need Ravager's help to break through the barriers separating them from our reality. Can Ravager summon the strength to save us all from certain doom? Or will she fall victim to the Murder Man's diabolical plans? The clock is ticking, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/01/2023

