The Final Pieces Of X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Moira. Mysterium & Magneto

Here comes Cable #2, Dead X-Men #2, Invincible Iron Man #15, Resurrection Of Magneto #2, Wolverine #44 and X-Men Unlimited #128.

Article Summary Crucial moments unfold across X-Men titles and Iron Man joins the fray with impactful revelations.

Magneto reflects on past actions while Wolverine faces blame, setting up intense narrative twists.

Tony Stark's new armor made of Mysterium signals a major counterattack against Orchis.

Dead X-Men's timeline-hopping mission could reshape reality, questioning the permanence of resurrection.

The end games are coming for the Krakoan Age. And all the X-Men comic books are playing their part, some more than others admittedly. And Iron Man is playing an even more significant part than some of them. This week's titles include Cable #2, Dead X-Men #2, Invincible Iron Man #15, Resurrection Of Magneto #2, Wolverine #44 and X-Men Unlimited #128.

I have no idea why the Krakoan language in the necrosphere of Resurrection Of Magneto reads "BJ, " but I don't think I'd take one from the depicted hentai horror. UPDATE: I am a fool. Not The Fool but still. Spencer Carney reminds me "The B and J refers to Boaz and Jachin, as depicted in the Rider Waite-Smith High Priestess tarot card."

Jachin and Boaz, two copper, brass or bronze pillars which stood on the porch of Solomon's Temple, the first Temple in Jerusalem. Sitting between a black and white altar, The High Princess acknowledges duality. Life and death…

And as Magneto recalls the punishment enacted upon Sabretooth and other mutants…

Over in Wolverine, those events are also revisited.

Magneto blaming himself for all those punished in the Krakoan pit.

While in Wolverine, it is Logan who gets the blame for the same events.

Tony Stark finds fault with Krakoa and Wolverine for leaving plenty of Logan's unresurrected corpses around to be taken and used by Orchis…

But also himself for giving Orchis his plans to take down every mutant. The success of the attack on the Hellfire Gala, basically, being Tony Stark's fault.

But it's time for his new suit to make an entrance.

One that Bleeding Cool learned was coming back in November…

An armour made from the mutant metal of mysterium, made from kirbons forged in the heart of the Phoenix's White Hot Room. And one of the intergalactic gifts/bribes of Krakoa.

Cable just finds a mutant who never received those gifts, as they never came to Krakoa for a very obvious reason.

While Betsy Braddock is dealing with an inferno at a young mutants prison in the name of King Charles.

Feilong gets his own armour for the battle.

So Iron Man sets up a meet and greet for Feilong and the Stark Sentinels…

Which might give Wolverine a clear run at Krakoa.

How long has Betsy Braddock been in America – or Krakoa – that she would call British police and firefighters "First responders?" That's the real reason they should be shooting her.

The Dead X-Men are doing their best to reboot the entire timeline, courtesy of Charles Xavier going to kill Moira Macgtaggert as a baby…

Magneto knows how messed up that is. But they are also looking at a back up plan.

Travelling to the various already-rebooted lives of Moira Mactaggert to learn strategy to deal with this one.

Specifically, her eighth timeline is straight from Powers Of X and Assassin Moira.

But all this comes with the knowledge that the Dead X-Men may be unable to resurrect via the Krakoan Five…

But that may be off the table anyway…

As it is possible that Magneto's Resurrection may be the final one.

Mutant Resurrection, a key proponent of the Age Of Krakoa, that tackles the audience's belief that no mutant would actually die permanently and turned it into a narrative strength, is coming off the table.

The final pieces are in place.

And whatever reality you are in, it's all about being attacked by giant robots… and for Iron Man to turn into a kaiju fighter.

A new massive armour, crafted by Asgardian Dwarves, powered by Mysterium, and starting the fightback against Orchis by the mutants of Krakoa and Arakko. Man, Emma Frost is going to owe Tony Stark big…

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #128

Published: February 26, 2024

Writer: Steve Foxe, Steve Orlando

Penciler: Nick Roche

Captain Britain's team will be lucky to survive their encounter with the Externals…but what is it that has gotten those ancient, undying mutants to work together, anyway? CABLE #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230613

(W) Fabian Nicieza (A) Scot Eaton (CA) Whilce Portacio

THE FUTURE MAY NOT BE SET IN STONE – BUT CABLE MIGHT BE!

CABLE and his younger counterpart are racing to try to stop the rise of the Neocracy before it can take root and exterminate all life on Earth as they know it – But when their investigations sends them crashing into the Grey Gargoyle, Cable and young Nate will have to battle for their lives or risk being turned into stone! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $3.99 DEAD X-MEN #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230604

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Guillermo Sanna (CA) Lucas Werneck

THE IMPOSSIBLE TEAM ON AN IMPOSSIBLE QUEST! The Dead X-Men leap across time and space in a last-ditch effort to prevent catastrophe, but they're not the only ones breaking through the fabric of reality! As these five mutants go places no one has gone before, a cloaked figure stalks them from the shadows…and nothing will survive if she reaches her goal! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $3.99 INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #15

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230618

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Creees Lee (CA) Kael Ngu

Months ago, James Rhodes was framed and arrested on an intel gathering mission that unearthed a terrible truth: Orchis isn't planning to stop with mutants, they have every hero on Earth in their sights. Orchis will stop at nothing to achieve machine ascendancy. But when you've got to fight machines, it pays to have a War Machine of your own… Rated T+In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $3.99 RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230607

(W) Al Ewing (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Stefano Caselli

THE KEY – THE SECRET!

In the depths, Magneto was given a key by strange forces – and impossibly, he holds it still. Now, in death, Max Eisenhardt judges his own life – and counts the cost. Should he return to the world? Can he allow Storm to bring him back? And what does the Deep Key unlock? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $4.99 WOLVERINE #44

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230600

(W) Ben Percy, Victor Lavalle (A) Geoff Shaw (CA) Leinil Yu

SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 4!

Death has followed LOGAN for over a century. But as the blood pools and the gravestones pile up around him, what happens when SABRETOOTH kills again? The fallout of significant mutant deaths, and a desperate tactical play by WOLVERINE and X-FORCE turns the SABRETOOTH WAR on its head! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $4.99

