The Flintstones To Catwoman – DC Omnibus and Big Book Collections

Thanks to a combination of PRH and Amazon, a little look at some other big books coming through from DC Comics in 2022, whether an Omnibus Question of a Deluxe Flintstones… worth budgeting for now?



The Question by Dennis O'Neil Omnibus Vol. 1

By Dennis O'Neil and Denys Cowan, Apr 26, 2022, 916 Pages

Comics legends Dennis O'Neil and Denys Cowan reinvent DC's faceless detective in this massive hardcover collection of the acclaimed 1980s series The Question! Just a few short years after co-creating Spider-Man, artist and writer Steve Ditko created the Question, who worked as an investigative journalist in public and a vigilante in secret.

Two decades later, writer Dennis O'Neil and artist Denys Cowan unleashed their acclaimed reinvention of the Question for the late 1980s, coinciding with one of the most creatively thrilling periods in comics. While retaining familiar elements of the character—including his faceless mask—O'Neil and Cowan also imbued Vic Sage with a Zen philosophy and forced him to ask vital questions about his methods employed while fighting crime in the corrupt town of Hub City.

But with deadly martial artist assassins and political intrigue to contend with, will one man—even a master of unarmed combat—be able to make a difference?

This volume collects The Question #1-27, The Question Annual #1, Green Arrow Annual #1, and Detective Comics Annual #1.



The Flintstones The Deluxe Edition

by Mark Russell and by Steve Pugh

HARDCOVER $49.99 Feb 08, 2022, 368 Pages

Mark Russell's critically acclaimed—and uniquely modern—take on Hanna-Barbera's most famous stone-age family returns in a new Deluxe Edition hardcover collection of the entire prehistoric saga! Welcome to Bedrock, where Paleolithic humans head to dinner for a taste of artisanal mammoth after shopping at Neandertall & Big Men's Clothing, where Wilma shows her modern art, and where, if you take a plane, you could end up sitting on the literal tail section. It's Fred, Wilma, Pebbles, Dino, Barney, Betty and Bamm-Bamm as you've never seen them before! The Flintstones garnered significant critical acclaim for its modern take on the iconic Hanna-Barbera prime-time animated series. This darkly hilarious title casts an acerbic eye on issues like consumerism, religion, politics, and relationships that's both distinctly 21st century and uniquely the Flintstones! The critically acclaimed creative team of Mark Russell (Prez) and Steve Pugh (Animal Man) turned a beloved classic cartoon into a modern graphic novel masterpiece, and the entire 12-part story is collected in this Deluxe Edition hardcover—along with Booster Gold/The Flintstones Special #1, where DC's time-traveling hero meets Fred and Barney!

This volume collects The Flintstones #1-12 and Booster Gold/The Flintstones Special #1.

Gotham Central Omnibus (2022 edition)

On sale Apr 12, 2022 | 968 Pages

Gotham City: a town teeming with corrupt cops, ruthless crime lords, petty thieves … and just a small handful that would oppose them. Grizzled veteran Harvey Bullock, Captain Maggie Sawyer, Detective Renee Montoya and the GCPD are the law force that stands between order and complete anarchy. Gotham's Finest work around the clock to not only keep the world's most psychotic criminals off the street… but also cleaning up the mess left behind by Batman's one-man war on crime. This Eisner Award-winning series follows the detectives of Gotham City's Special Crimes Unit as they navigate against the city's greatest villains–in the shadow of Batman himself. Collects issues #1-40.



Blue Beetle: Jaime Reyes Book One Paperback – March 15, 2022

by Keith Giffen (Author), Cully Hamner (Illustrator)

The mystical Blue Beetle scarab has chosen its new guardian, Jaime Reyes! But supernatural powers can be a blessing or a curse, and when it comes to the powers of the Scarab, you don't get one without the other! Jaime Reyes is more than just your average high schooler. When he's not awkwardly trying to flirt or taking tests, he's Blue Beetle! Follow the Blue Beetle's first year of adventures as Jaime tries to learn what his powers are, how to use them, and his place in El Paso…and the DC Universe! Blue Beetle Jaime Reyes Book One collects Blue Beetle #1-12.

Legion of Super-Heroes Five Years Later Omnibus Vol. 2 Hardcover – April 12, 2022

by Mark Waid (Author), Chris Gardner (Illustrator)

On sale Apr 12, 2022 | 1328 Pages

It's the Legion of Super-Heroes like you've never seen them before, as the heroes of the 30th-century continue one of their boldest and most controversial eras!

As DC's 30th century super-team, the Legion of Super-Heroes had always stood as a shining example of futuristic optimism–but that changed in 1989 with a new Legion of Super-Heroes series that brought the timeline forward five years. In this even further future, the United Planets became a darker place, with familiar characters changed and the Earth overtaken by alien invaders–and the team reunited to take on these dangerous new threats.

Now this bold and controversial part of DC history is finally collected in a second omnibus edition, from the creative team of DC legend Keith Giffen and Tom and Mary Bierbaum!

Includes L.E.G.I.O.N. #69-70. Legion of Super-Heroes #40-61, Legion of Super-Heroes Annual #4, Legion of Super-Heroes Annual #5, Legionnaires #1-18, Legionnaires Annual #1, ,Valor #20-23, and Who's Who Update 1993 #1.



Catwoman of East End Omnibus

By Ed Brubaker by Darwyn Cooke

HARDCOVER

On sale Mar 29, 2022 | 1064 Pages

Batman: The Long Halloween: Catwoman When in Rome The Deluxe Edition Hardcover – February 22, 2022

by Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale

The Batman: The Long Halloween duo of writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale return to Gotham for a high-stakes Catwoman adventure now back in print as a Deluxe Edition hardcover!

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for an instant Dark Knight classic with Batman: The Long Halloween. Then in 1999, they followed up that murder mystery epic with Batman: Dark Victory.

For the third part of their trilogy, Loeb and Sale focused on Batman's most compelling sometimes-enemy, sometimes-ally in the six-part Catwoman: When in Rome.

Catwoman: When in Rome takes place within the events of Dark Victory, detailing Selina Kyle's mysterious trip to Italy, her dealings with the deadly Falcone crime family, and her attempt to uncover information about her long-lost parents. As Selina's Roman Holiday unfolds over the span of a week, she encounters the Riddler, Scarecrow, and even Wonder Woman's nemesis, the Cheetah!

The third chapter of Loeb and Sale's signature trilogy returns in a new Deluxe Edition hardcover, collecting Catwoman: When in Rome #1-6!

Fables 20th Anniversary Box Set

By Bill Willingham and Mark Buckingham

BOXED SET (TRADE PAPERBACK)

On sale Apr 19, 2022

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the incredible world of Fables with this timeless box set! The perfect way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Fables for any fan!



New Gods Book Two: Advent of Darkness Paperback – March 22, 2022

by Rick Hoberg (Author, Illustrator)

On sale Mar 22, 2022 | 368 Pages

Future State: Gotham Vol. 1 Paperback – April 12, 2022

by Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver, Giannis Milonogiannis

The event that was DC Future State continues in this graphic novel collection starring the Red Hood and the entire Bat-Family. Disaster strikes Gotham City, and all evidence points to the Next Batman! Red Hood must choose justice over his family and allies when the corrupt Magistrate enlists him to bring in the new Batman dead or alive! Featuring the entire cast from the popular Future State Batman titles, this story line kicks off the next chapter in this forbidding world of tomorrow, and does so in brilliant, monochromatic storytelling! This black-and-white collection will showcase the brutal world that's around the corner in Future State Gotham! Includes stories from Future State: Dark Detective #2 and #4, plus Future State: Gotham #1–7.

Batman: The Penguin Paperback – February 22, 2022

by John Ostrander, Joe Staton

Ruthless, vindictive, calculating, and inventive—the Penguin is one of Batman's oldest and most brilliant foes!

Batman: The Penguin collects everything Penguin! From the first time we meet him in Batman #155 in 1963, follow his bombastic beginnings as he becomes one of Gotham City's meanest villains!

Collects Batman #155, Batman #374, Batman #548, Batman #549, Batman Arkham: Penguin #1, Detective Comics #610, Detective Comics #611, Detective Comics #824, Joker's Asylum: Penguin #1, and Penguin Triumphant #1.



Justice League by Scott Snyder Deluxe Edition Book Three Hardcover – February 8, 2022

The Justice Doom War starts here! And it may change the Justice League in ways the DC Universe will never recover from.

The Legion of Doom's master plan is finally coming to light, and they plan to take the Justice League out of their way. With the new apex predator version of Lex Luthor leading hoards of villains across the cosmos, he's ready to spark a war between the Legion of Doom and the Justice League that spans space, time and the Multiverse itself.

Can the Justice League find the Totality before the Legion of Doom get its villainous hands on the cosmic weapon? What will our heroes find in these other timelines? Find out this and more in Justice League by Scott Snyder Deluxe Edition Book Three collecting Justice League #26-39!