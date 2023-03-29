The Future At Marvel For Sabretooth And The Exiles Sabertooth & The Exiles by Victor Lavalle and Leonard Kirk sees its final fifth issue published today from Marvel. But what comes next?

Sabertooth & The Exiles by Victor Lavalle and Leonard Kirk sees its final fifth issue published today. A comic book which has managed to seize its title, referring to those who were exiled from Krakow, sent to the Pit and then escaped. And then, introducing Sabretooths from parallel dimensions, and giving him a team of Sabretooths in a fashion similar to Marvel's original Exiles series with a team of Marvel characters from across the Multiverse.

Such as this little lot of reprobates. They're even got a Captain America Sabretooth amongst them. Quite a jump from the serial-killing assassin who used spend his time gutting theMorlocks. But this was just a five-issue series, what future is there for Sabretooth and his team of Krakoan outlaws, or for his own personal bodyguard of himself? Well, today's Sabertooth And The Exiles #5 goes for the James Bond option.

"Sabertooth And The Exiles Will Return". So if you've been enjoying the series, and the Sabertooth series that ran before it from the same creative team, then you have more to look forward to, to come. But for today, Sabretooth And The Exiles #5 is published by Marvel Comics today.

Though I am going to say that this particular solicitation may be a little on the side of overkill, the comparison of the Morlocks to the Maroons of the USA was an interesting one, and puts Sabretooth's actions in an even worse light. If such a thing were even possible.