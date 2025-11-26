Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: fred van lente, Rekcah, The Future Is

The Future Is ****** Free In Rekcah Comics Full February 2026 Solicits

An all-new Future Is ****** Annual arrives free on the first Saturday in May, replacing Free Comic Book Day.

Acclaimed creators Fred Van Lente, Mario D’Alessandro, Juan Gedeon, and Paul Pope headline the latest releases.

Each issue features hacker-themed stories, Capture the Flag challenges, and special bundle pricing for retailers.

The Future Is ****** from Rekcah Comics is one of the standout comic book launches of 2025, for all the best reasons and then one or two gimmicks on top of that. It's just a struggle to get copies in the UK. Hopefully that will improve in 2026, as not only will February bring issue 10 by Fred Van Lente and Mario D'Alessandro, but also an Annual, free for the First Saturday In May, the Free Comic Book Day replacement coming from Lunar Distribution publishers, by Fred Van Lente and The Future Is ****** cover artist Juan Gedeon.

FUTURE IS ****** #10 CVR A JUAN GEDEON (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Mario D Alessandro (CA) Juan Gedeon

WELCOME TO LULZ WORLD! The BEST VILLAIN (SO FAR) IN THE GREATEST HACKER COMIC BOOK OF ALL TIME continues his ultimate onslaught on our intrepid freebooter crew. This one will change the game, because when the crew is down in a world without heroes – who can save the day? TWENTY-FOUR PAGES OF STORY FOR ONLY $4.04! CAN YOU DIG IT? KEY SELLING POINTS The SIXTY-ISSUE series reaches its TENTH issue in our most intense arc yet! NOW FEATURING ADDITIONAL COVERS BY THE INTERIOR ARTISTS! Mario's one of the best new talents in the industry, and it's time he gets the spotlight! BUNDLE PRICING CONTINUES! That's right, retailer! The Bundle train keeps on chugging this storyline, allowing you to get on board with a 10-pack for only $10! New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies) writes a wild one! Interior Artist Mario D'Allesandro takes the intensity up a notch as he continues to show the comic book industry he's a new force to be reckoned with! Cover by Juan Gedeon (Marvel's Venom & DC's Jurassic League)! Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges in each and every issue! TWENTY-FOUR STORY PAGES FOR ONLY $4.04! 2/11/2026

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10 – FUTURE IS ****** ANNUAL 2026 #1 (ONE SHOT) (NET) (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Paul Pope

The ultimate STAND ALONE INTRODUCTORY ONE-SHOT to the GREATEST HACKER COMIC BOOK OF ALL TIME is here! Witness guest artist JUAN GEDEON (Marvel's Venom and DC's Jurassic League) draw an absolutely killer story by series regular writer Fred Van Lente (Deadpool vs. The Punisher), which can introduce anyone to the SIXTY-ISSUE ONGOING SERIES! Look, this comic book rules, and it's FREE! Get on the bandwagon, buddy! This issue even has giant guns and monsters! What more do you want!? TWENTY-FOUR PAGES OF STORY FOR, THAT'S RIGHT, FREE! KEY SELLING POINTS An ABSOLUTELY FREE self-contained introduction to our SIXTY-ISSUE series! New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies) knocked it out of the park with an issue anyone can read and enjoy! Interior Artist JUAN GEDEON joins THE FUTURE IS ****** fresh off his acclaimed runs at MARVEL (Venom) and DC COMICS (Jurassic League)! Cover by … HOLY CRAP! IS THAT PAUL POPE?! You bet it is! The sci-fi master craftsman of Batman: Year 100, THB, Heavy Liquid, and so many more books drew this amazing cover that readers get for FREE! Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges!

