Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, fantastic four

The Future Of The Fantastic Four And Doctor Doom At Marvel (Spoilers)

The Future Of The Fantastic Four And Doctor Doom At Marvel,... Spoilers for Fantastic Four #24 by Ryan North and Carlos Gomez

This Wednesday's Fantastic Four #24 hits the two-year mark for Ryan North's already legendary run, now with artist Carlos E. Gomez, and, as the Fantastic Four encounter new alien extra-dimensional life. But it also seems to be setting up more of the big Doctor Doom event planned by Marvel for 2025. As Reed Richards, Mister Fantastic, finding himself in deep space, falling into the far, far future…

Which takes Reed Richards to the very edge of existence, the end of reality, beyond his own ability to process the information around him, Which is when Reed Richards meets God and gets some spoilers. A Doom is coming and Reed Richards is needed…

As established by Al Ewing in Immortal Hulk, Defenderd and Ultimates2, the Marvel Universe is in the eighth iteration of reality, and will one day trillions of years into the future, will lead to the ninth iteration. With a certain familiar figure as the final remaining lifeform in the universe, who will become the version of Galactus in the next. It could be The Hulk, it could be The Leader, but there is another figure established to play that role as well…

Spoilers interrupted. Reed Richards is Father Of God it seems. Or at least one day he will be. The Fantastic Four #24 by Ryan North and Carlos E Gomez is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, the 28th of August. One World Under Doom hits from November…

FANTASTIC FOUR #24

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240833

(W) Ryan North (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Alex Ross

Earth is being invaded by subatomic particles from the other side of the universe – but what terrible secret do they hold inside? As Mr. Fantastic discovers the horrifying truth, he finds out something worse: There're some things in the universe that even he and his family's powers can't stop! And when everyone in the Baxter Building is close to being overwhelmed, a voyage to the end of time and space may well be Mr. Fantastic's only option! Voyage from the subatomic to the intergalactic in this Reed-narrated issue!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!