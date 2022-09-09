The Garbage Pail Kids Origins Of The People Behind The Comic

Adam F. Goldberg, co-creator of The Goldbergs, Hans Rodionoff writer of the Man-Thing movie and longtime Topps artist Jeff Zapata have been talking about their Garbage Pail Kids: Origins comic book with the first issue going to FOC from Dynamite on Monday. And their own origins coming to the property and of working on it.

Adam F. Goldberg: One of the most vivid memories of my childhood is walking into my second grade class to find everyone gathered around a binder. And in that binder — Garbage Pail Kids. As the class clown, I was immediately hooked by the gallows humor and gross out gags. Naturally, that obsession intensified when the trading cards were banned from my class, only to be traded in secret like contraband. I kept collecting until series 9, but resumed in 2012 when I read that Brand New Series was being released. It was that year I actually found my childhood cards in an old shoebox and finally put them into a binder, one of the most fulfilling feelings of my lifetime!

For the last decade, my involvement in the Garbage Pail Kids community has grown from being an avid collector to content creator. I got the license from Topps to release Garbage Pail Kids coins at collectiblesnation.com. and I wrote the stop motion animated series Garbage Pail Kids: Fury Load with Joe Simko and Jam Roll Studios. This comic was largely inspired by artwork from the legendary Jeff Zapata. I actually purchased a piece he painted of Adam getting the bomb implanted into his head. This began the conversations of what Adam's "origin" story could actually be and from there we started to form our story.

Jeff Zapata: I had the honor of editing and art directing the All-New Series when Topps resurrected the series in 2001 or so. I was able work with the original GPK legendary artists John Pound, Tom Bunk, James Warhola and the great Jay Lynch. Plus, was able to hire Topps next gen of GPK artists that they still use today! Including me! Lol! When I was in my early teens, the cards came out and I loved the art immediately. Although it was marketed to kids the painted art had a sci-fi and underground art style that just stuck out. So I collected them just for the art since I was a fan of John Pound's horror comic covers already as well.

This idea has been a personal pet project of mine for years after leaving Topps to become a freelance artist. I would draw the characters differently than shown on the classic cards. I'd draw them very dramatically and show scenes how they became who they are as If in a hero comic book (which was my first love and occupation before editing/drawing cards). I would post these images on Facebook with some little story background of the image. These GPK Origins posts soon became to my surprise legendary and well received by GPK fans. They started a cult following for my work.

When my friend and collaborator, the ever-talented Adam F. Goldberg heard I was pitching the idea to Dynamite as a comic, he told me he would love to help write it. So we took my first origins drawing of Adam Bomb and crafted an epic Steven Spielberg type epic surrounding that one image and my idea he was made in WWII. After Adam and I brought Hans Rodionoff on board, we took our notes and the theme to new heights. This project is the perfect package of talent collaborating to fulfill a common vision to do something wild and different with a classic brand. Also, the colors and panel layouts change gradually as the kids appear as a storytelling device I hope readers will enjoy. By the second issue fans jaws will be dropping by each page revealing a new GPK introduced in this new dramatic style. It's an epic adventure featured in WWII. It's GPK meets Hogan's Heroes of sorts. It's fun on stilts.

Hans Rodionoff: I was more of a Wacky Packs guy, to be honest. Adam introduced me to the wonderful world of GPK and actually gave me my first Garbage Pail Kid card, "Ugly Hans" – since then, my collection has grown to include every "Hans" GPK character that exists – there are actually quite a few! Unlike Jeff and Adam, I am relatively new to the whole GPK universe. They're both basically GPK experts and I think they brought me on to be the counterbalance to that. I approached it from a place of just wanting to write a period action story about a group of misfit heroes. I think what's exciting for me is that this book will hopefully entertain the die-hard fans like Jeff and Adam, but also might be the first GPK book that people who aren't already fans of the GPK universe will pick up and it will open their minds to the wonderfully weird world of the Garbage Pail Kids.

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1

DYNAMITE

AUG220563

(W) Hans Rodionoff, Adam F. Goldberg, Jeff Zapata (A) Jeff Zapata (CA) Ray Lago

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff and Jeff Zapata have joined forces to bring you the Garbage Pail Kids as you've never seen them before. Dynamite Entertainment and this incredible trio of creators proudly presents give you… Garbage Pail Kids: Origins!

This all-new GPK comic book event is a bad-ass, sprawling, superhero epic; we not only learn how our GPK heroes came to be… but we also reveal to the world that Adam Bomb and his gang of good guys were instrumental in the outcome of World War II and the fate of humanity!

Issue #1 starts with Adam Bomb's origin and how he begins as an unassuming, flat-footed soda jerk named Adam Baum… ultimately transforming into an All-American superhero named Adam Bomb. Thanks to an unfortunate radiation leak, Adam leads a team of other enhanced super-charged garbage humans to take down the axis of evil… led by Nasty Nick.

Featuring 4 incredible covers by Jeff Zapata, Tom Bunk, Ray Lago and a classic GPK Trading Card image, presented on cardstock!

Adam F. Goldberg is a producer and writer, well-known for The Goldbergs, How to Train Your Dragon, The Muppets: Mayhem, and Garbage Pail Kids: Fury Load. He's currently writing a new "Damage Control" series for Marvel Comic (with Hans Rodionoff) and created the all-new Muppets series for Disney in addition to his work on "Garbage Pail Kids: Origins"!

Hans Rodionoff is a writer and producer, known for Mnemovore, Lost Boys: The Thirst (2010) and Man-Thing (2005). He's currently writing a new "Damage Control" series for Marvel Comic (With Adam F. Goldberg), writing on the all-new Muppets series for Disney in addition to his work on "Garbage Pail Kids: Origins"!

Jeff Zapata has worked in the comic book and trading card biz for over twenty-five years, including thirteen gross, memorable ones as an editor, art director on Garbage Pail Kids Co Trading cards and other major brands at the Topps Company. Zapata Co-directed Thirty Years of Garbage: The Garbage Paul Kids Documentary. Zapata also recently illustrated R.L Stine's New York Times Best Selling Garbage Pail Kids Children book series published by Abrahams BooksIn Shops: Oct 05, 2022 SRP: $3.99