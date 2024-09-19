Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: conan, Godless World Of Onee-Chan

The Godless World Of Onee-Chan in Titan Comics December 2024 Solicits

Titan Comics' full December 2024 solicits and solicitations. Including the launch of The Godless World Of Onee-Chan Vol.1 from Titan Manga.

Article Summary Discover Titan Comics' December 2024 titles including The Godless World Of Onee-Chan Vol.1 from Titan Manga.

Don't miss out on Conan's epic tales with releases like Conan: The Barbarian #18 and The Savage Sword of Conan.

Dive into exciting series like Heat Seeker: Combustion and Minky Woodcock from Hard Case Crime.

Explore manga must-reads with new volumes of Corpse Blade, Alpi The Soul Sender, and Burst Angel.

Okay, so that's a little sooner than I expected. Titan Comics' full December 2024 solicits and solicitations. Including the launch of The Godless World Of Onee-Chan Vol.1 by Shinya Murata, Aoi Akashiro, Tokisada Hayami, and Hangetsubansonsyo from Titan Manga, Lots of Conan, no Doctor Who…

CONAN: THE BARBARIAN #18 (ONGOING)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Danica Brine

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale January 8, 2025

CONAN THE CIMMERIAN and BÊLIT, PIRATE QUEEN OF THE BLACK COAST, are in their prime, enjoying a life of decadence and debauchery, but a flagrant flash of wealth brings unwelcome attention from thieves with a taste for danger and agents from Stygia on a dark mission for their serpent god.

COVER A: DARICK ROBERTSON

COVER B: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER C: JONATHAN LAU

COVER D: ANDREW MCCLEAN

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #6 (ONGOING)

(W) Jason Aaron, Michael Downs, Matthew John

(A) Geof Isherwood, Piotr Kowalski

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

B&W, 64pp, $6.99, On Sale December 11, 2024

Featuring the conclusion of JASON AARON'S and GEOF ISHERWOOD'S KING CONAN epic two-part comic, a haunting DARK AGNES tale from writer MICHAEL DOWNS and artist PIOTR KOWALSKI, a chilling Conan prose story from MATTHEW JOHN, titanic covers from ALEX HORLEY and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, a slew of astounding art pin-ups, and more – Issue #6 closes out the first year of THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN with a bloody bang!

COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: ALEX HORLEY

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE #4 (OF 4)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Jonas Scharf

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale December 4, 2024

CONAN OF CIMMERIA IS HAUNTED BY SHADOWS, LIVING NIGHTMARES CONNECTED TO A MYSTERIOUS EYE SYMBOL ETCHED IN BLACK STONE.

An unspeakable evil looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it… and it will take more than a lone barbarian to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity.

COVER A: THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER B: ANDY BELANGER

COVER C: MIKE DEODATO

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE #1-4 PACK

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Jonas Scharf

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 5*32pp, $19.99, On Sale January 29, 2025

COLLECTS #1-4 OF CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE – THE EPIC NEW CONAN EVENT FROM HEROIC SIGNATURES AND TITAN COMICS. FEATURES A BONUS #1 GERARDO ZAFFINO COPIC VARIANT – EXCLUSIVE TO THIS PACK! LIMITED TO 750 COPIES!

ISSUE #1 COVER: GERARDO ZAFFINO

ISSUE #2 COVER: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

ISSUE #3 COVER: LIAM SHARP

ISSUE #4 COVER: THOMAS NACHLIK

BONUS ISSUE #1 COPIC VARIANT BY GERARDO ZAFFINO

HEAT SEEKER: COMBUSTION – A GUN HONEY SERIES #2 (OF 4)

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ace Continuado

Publisher: Hard Case Crime (Titan Comics imprint)

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale: December 4, 2024

STARRING THE FIERY EX-GIRLFRIEND OF GUN HONEY JOANNA TAN — A MASTER OF DISGUISE AND DECEPTION!

A biological weapon that could kill millions… a scientist's daughter who needs to disappear… and HEAT SEEKER Dahlia Racers is on the job! But can she beat a beautiful mercenary unable to feel heat, cold, fatigue, or pain?

COVER A: DERRICK CHEW (Order code: OCT240355)

COVER B: JAY ANACLETO (Order code: OCT240356)

COVER C: ACE CONTINUADO (Order code: OCT240357)

COVER D: PHOTO (Order code: OCT240358)

COVER E: THADDEUS ROBECK (Order code: OCT240359)

COVER F: THADDEUS ROBECK NUDE BAGGED ($10) (Order code: OCT240360)

COVER G: BRAO NUDE BAGGED ($10) (Order code: OCT240361)

COVER H: DERRICK CHEW FOIL VIRGIN ($13.99) (Order code: OCT240362)

MINKY WOODCOCK: THE GIRL CALLED CTHULHU #3 (OF 4)

(W/A) Cynthia von Buhler

Publisher: Hard Case Crime (Titan Comics imprint)

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale December 11, 2024

SENSATIONAL ARTIST, AUTHOR, AND PLAYWRIGHT, CYNTHIA VON BUHLER MELDS HER GLORIOUS ILLUSTRATIONS WITH THE ELDRITCH ELEMENTS OF HP LOVECRAFT AND ALEISTER CROWLEY.

Inspired by a true WWII maritime operation, shocking satanic events, monstrous men, and one salacious sea creature, this third series tells the tale of Minky's encounter with legendary horror writer H.P. LOVECRAFT, creator of the dreaded CTHULHU.

COVER A: VASH TAYLOR (Order code: OCT240363)

COVER B: PHOTO (Order code: OCT240364)

COVER C: CYNTHIA VON BUHLER (Order code: OCT240365)

COVER D: CLAUDIA IANNICIELLO NUDE BAGGED ($10) (Order code: OCT240366)

RUNESCAPE: UNTOLD TALES OF THE GOD WARS #3 (OF 4)

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan

(A) Sid Kotian

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale December 4, 2024

THE FIGHT FOR THE GODSWORD CONTINUES!

Trapped in the TEMPLE OF LOST ANCIENTS by an oncoming demonic horde, Maro and his newfound allies fight to protect the GODSWORD – the only weapon capable of killing a deity.

Though he knows his enemy well, he'll regret not checking who has his back…

CODE FOR 200 RUNECOINS INSIDE!

COVER A: DIEGO YAPUR (Order code: OCT240367)

COVER B: DAVID BUISAN (Order code: OCT240368)

COVER C: DAVID BARKER (Order code: OCT240369)

HUGE DETECTIVE #5 (OF 5)

(W) Adam Rose

(A) Magenta King

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale December 11, 2024

After a race of giants emerged from deep sleep beneath the earth, a bloody conflict ensued in what became known as THE OMEGA EVENT. Eventually, a treaty is resolved and the state of Brobdingnag is created, allowing humans and giants to co-exist harmoniously.

Yet tragedy threatens to shatter the peace, and an unlikely partnership is formed between DETECTIVES TAMAKI AND GYANT.

As the pair attempt to stop the criminal AT LARGE, they find themselves involved in a mystery BIGGER than either could imagine.

COVER A: CLARK BINT (Order code: OCT240370)

COVER B: MAGENTA KING (Order code: OCT240371)

COVER C: KIT WALLIS (Order code: OCT240372)

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 5

(W) Michael Fleisher,

Roy Thomas and Bruce Jones

(A) John Buscema, Ernie Colon

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 768pp, $125.00, On Sale April 2, 2025

FOR FANS OF THE GREATEST LITERARY WARRIOR OF ALL TIMES! To topple a decadent royal, Conan must brave a moat of blood filled with gruesome monsters. The barbarian survives a ship capsizing in storm- tossed seas, only to awaken on the shores of an island filled with beautiful but deadly tiger-riding women warriors! Then, sadistic King Razak lures Conan into a death-filled maze.

Collecting: The Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #61-72.

REGULAR: JOE JUSKO

DIRECT MARKET: JOE CHIODO

THE GODLESS WORLD OF ONEE-CHAN VOL.1

(W) Shinya Murata, Aoi Akashiro

(A) Tokisada Hayami, Hangetsubansonsyo

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 192pp, $12.99, On Sale April 2, 2025

CAN HER STRENGTH HELP HER FIND HER YOUNGER BROTHER?

CHIYOMARU URABE has cheat level super strength, taken from the powers of MITAMA! But when her younger brother goes missing after the cult they grew up in enacts some strange ritual, she must enter a world without religion to find him again!

Exploring this strange faithless land, can she uses the powers her god has granted her to achieve her goal?

A SPIN OFF OF THE HIT ANIME WORKING FOR GOD IN A GODLESS WORLD!

Order code: OCT240385

CORPSE BLADE VOL.2

(W/A) Hajime Segawa

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 192pp, $12.99, On Sale March 12, 2025

THE BATTLE OF THE AKIHABARA DISTRICT BEGINS!

The Akihabara district is under siege as the defense forces use it as a temporary base to shelter from the zombies! Tsutsuki is determined to reach his father, and with the aid of the legendary Corpse Blade they might just escape, but his sister is still missing, and THEY MUST FIND HER FIRST!

FROM MANGA CREATOR HAJIME SEGAWA (GA-REI, TOKYO ESP)!

Order code: OCT240386

ALPI THE SOUL SENDER VOL. 6

(W/A) Rona

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 176pp, $12.99, On Sale March 5, 2025

ALPI AND THE SOUL SENDERS HAVE FINALLY FOUND WHAT THEY ARE LOOKING FOR, BUT THEIR MISSION IS FAR FROM OVER!

The spirit of the great serpent needs help moving on, but Alpi's companion Perenai must contend with his own darkness…

Order code: OCT240387

BURST ANGEL VOL. 3

(W/A) Minoru Murao

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 208pp, $12.99, On Sale March 26, 202

THE BURST ANGEL TEAM TAKES ON A MIGHTY FOE IN THEIR FIRST BATTLE TOGETHER!

Jo must overcome the demons of her past so that the girls with guns can team up with more girls with guns. For fans of the anime and action-packed Shonen manga.

THE THIRD AND FINAL VOLUME OF THE PREQUEL TO THE HIT ANIME ON CRUNCHYROLL!

Order code: OCT240392

STAR TREK EXPLORER #14

Publisher: Titan Magazines

SC ,100pp, $9.99, On Sale December 4, 2024

IT'S THE FINAL ISSUE, BUT WE'RE GOING OUT WITH A BANG!

GOD AND SUPERBEINGS – Delving into the worlds of Star Trek's most powerful species!

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS – With John de Lancie, Denise Crosby, and the one and only William Shatner!

STAR TREK EXPLORER TAKES A BOW – We take a look back at 30 years of the magazine at Titan Magazines, celebrating its coverage of the franchise and sharing some favourite memories from editors past and present!

COVER: PX EDITION (Order code: OCT240374)

COVER: FOIL ($19.99) (Order code: OCT240375)

COVER: NEWSSTAND (Order code: OCT240373)

STAR WARS INSIDER #229

Publisher: Titan Magazines

SC, 84pp, $9.99, On Sale December 11, 2024

FEATURING:

ERA OF THE EWOKS – 40 years on, Insider explores how the Ewoks expanded the Star Wars galaxy in 1984 with their very own movie, Caravan of Courage.

INQUISITOR COUNTDOWN – Tracking down known inquisitors, including their time as a Jedi, and revealing their eventual fates.

THE ACOLYTE SERIES COMPANION – A look back at each episode in the exciting Disney+ series.

COVER: PX EDITION (Order code: OCT240381)

COVER: FOIL ($19.99) (Order code: OCT240382)

COVER: NEWSSTAND (Order code: OCT240380)

THE ART OF ENDLESS LEGEND

Publisher: Titan Books

FC, HC, 224pp, $50.00, On Sale December 4, 2024

THE OFFICIAL ART BOOK FOR AMPLITUDE STUDIOS' ENDLESS LEGEND!

From the team who brought you Endless Space and Dungeon of The Endless, ENDLESS LEGEND is a fantasy style, Civ-like 4X game set in the ENDLESS SPACE universe, on a single planet, Auriga.

With over 200 pages of gorgeous artwork, take a journey through the wilds of Auriga, from its desolate mountain peaks to its bottomless seas and the horrors lurking within. Meet the peoples and species that have made the game so memorable, and learn from the writers and artists the anecdotes that shaped them. This edition includes previously unpublished artwork for the Kapaku and the Mykara.

THE ART OF WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL

(W) Richard Hansom

Publisher: Titan Books

FC, HC, 176pp, $50.00, On Sale January 15, 2025

OFFICIAL ART BOOK REVEALING THE PROCESS OF MAKING THE LATEST STOP-MOTION ANIMATED FILM WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL!

FEATURING CONCEPT ART, SKETCHES, BEHIND-THE-SCENES PHOTOGRAPHY AND INTERVIEWS WITH AARDMAN'S KEY CREATIVES.

Explore the wonderful world of Aardman's newest film with The Art of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. This captivating book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the film's creation, featuring concept art, Nick Park's sketches, and interviews with key crew members.

MARVEL STUDIOS' THE INFINITY SAGA – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: THE ART OF THE MOVIE

Publisher: Titan Books

HC, 342pp, $40.00, On Sale December 11, 2024

THE OFFICIAL ART BOOK FOR THE MARVEL MOVIE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY.

Follow the film's complete artistic evolution, featuring stunning concept artwork, behind-the-scenes photographs, production stills, and in-depth interviews with the cast and crew. Here is everything you need to know about the film from its key players, including director James Gunn, along with the talented concept illustrators and storyboard artists who worked on the set and behind the scenes to create the art of Guardians of the Galaxy.

ALIENS: BISHOP

(W) T.R. Napper

Publisher: Titan Books

SC, 416pp, $18.99, On Sale December 11, 2024

THE USCSS PATNA HAS BEEN FOUND.

Although the synthetic Bishop asked to be shut down forever, his creator has other plans. Michael Bishop seeks the Xenomorph knowledge stored in the android's mind, and brings Bishop back to life—but for what reason? No longer an employee of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, Michael tells his creation that he seeks to advance medical research for the benefit of humanity.

Yet where does he get the resources needed to advance his work, and with whom do his new allegiances lie?

THE ART AND MAKING OF ULTRAMAN: RISING

(W) Drew Taylor

Publisher: Titan Books

FC, HC, 176pp, $50.00, On Sale December 4, 2024

TAKE A DEEP DIVE INTO THE MAKING OF ULTRAMAN: RISING!

A LAVISHLY ILLUSTRATED COFFEE-TABLE BOOK, FEATURING EXCLUSIVE IMAGERY AND COMMENTARY FROM THE DIRECTOR AND CO-DIRECTOR.

Starting at the genesis of the original idea, follow along as the team designs a baby kaiju, creates bold, stylized worlds, and crafts the emotional heart of the story, accompanied by expert commentary from cast and crew, including director and writer Shannon Tindle and co-director John Aoshima.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!