The Gotham Cast of Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb (Spoilers)

This Wednesday's Justice League Unlimited #1 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain includes a prelude to Batman: Hush 2 by Jim Lee, Jeph Loeb, Scott Willams and Alex Sinclair. And it is, indeed, a different prelude to the one that previously ran in a Batman 85th Anniversary special that set Hush 2 up, with the survival of Hush, in the hands of the Joker and Harley Quinn. And flagged at the bottom of the JLU #1 cover.

With Hush playing with the Batpeople and Rogues of Gotham like paper dolls… even cutouts from previous Jim Lee comic books.

The players involved seem to include Talia, Red Hood, Clayface, Catwoman, Damian Wayne as Robin, Penguin, Scarecrow, Jim Gordon, Poison Ivy, Nightwing, King Croc, Barbara Gordon as Batgirl, The Riddler and Huntress. What remains of them that is.

While the visuals suggest who Hush will be targeting across Gotham in the new sequel, kicking off in Batman #158 in March.

With Bruce Wayne narrating the background to the character and his relationship with the man who would be Hush.

The game has begin again. Or, rather, it will in March….

And there is even more to be revealed… and yes, the Joker is in on the game.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #1 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE WATCHTOWER RISES! The Justice League is back and bigger than ever! In the wake of Absolute Power and the DC All In Special, Darkseid's death has triggered a massive power vacuum in the DCU, and Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman must unite like never before and expand the Justice League to encompass every hero championing the forces of good in the face of incredible evil! As our heroes work to uncover the mystery of the dark lord's successor, Ray Palmer's Atom Project triggers a race between hero and villain to control the fate of metahuman abilities on planet Earth, which threatens to destroy everything the League has built. Worlds will live, worlds will die, and a surprise is waiting in store on the last page…Do not miss the dawn of the new era of justice–it all begins here! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

