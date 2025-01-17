Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Great Garloo, Nacelleverse

The Great Garloo #0 Launches From Oni by Leon Reiser & A.J. Jothikumar

The Great Garloo #0 launches from Oni Press in April 2025, from Leon Reiser and A.J. Jothikumar as part of the NacelleVerse

NacelleVerse: The Great Garloo #0 by Leon Reiser and A.J. Jothikumar is launching in April 2025 from Oni Press, as their NacelleVerse enters its second year, with a 40-page solo adventure for the toy license.

Leon Reiser of Aliens: What If? and A.J. Jothikumar of Ultraman: Rising are the creative team of NacelleVerse: The Great Garloo #0 which will also co-starring the Biker Mice of Mars, Roboforce, and more. "I'm so excited to be a part of the wonderful team bringing The Great Garloo to the front stage in his first headlining story," said writer Leon Reiser. "Being able to craft a fresh take for this classic character has been such a pleasure and after 60 years it's finally time for this loveable, little freak to make a name for himself in the modern world! We've put Garloo through the wringer for his first outing and I can't wait for everyone to see that this toy is not to be played with!"

NACELLEVERSE: THE GREAT GARLOO #0 (ONE-SHOT)

WRITTEN BY LEON REISER ART BY AJ JOTHIKUMAR

COVER A BY KANO COVER B BY ADAM POLLINA, VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY RAMON BACHS, BLANK SKETCH COVER ALSO AVAILABLE ON SALE APRIL 30th, 2025 | $5.99 | 40 PAGES | FC, IOC: 3/27/25, FOC: 4/7/25 Since the events of NACELLEVERSE #0, the orphaned alien Garloo has crossed the cosmos—gearing up with ROBOFORCE, racing alongside the BIKER MICE FROM MARS, witnessing the power of the SECTAURS OF SYMBION, and so many more heroes along the way. Now, on his newly adopted home of Earth, he's found his true purpose and made peace with his destiny as the last remaining survivor of the doomed planet Larlon—or so he thought! When faced with an epic choice between a mundane existence and accepting a new kind of cosmic challenge, will Garloo discover what it takes to be not just good but GREAT? Featuring the first-ever solo adventure for THE GREAT GARLOO – the iconic toy monster who first slammed into the American imagination in 1961 and led the birth of the NacelleVerse in 2024 – NACELLEVERSE: THE GREAT GARLOO #0 is the next milestone moment for the aspiring alien hero soon to be featured across the Nacelle Company's upcoming slate of animated series, beginning with the debut of ROBOFORCE in 2025. Feel the impact when the next colossal year of the NacelleVerse kicks off in a BIG way – starting right here on April 30th in the pages of NACELLEVERSE: THE GREAT GARLOO #0 – featuring covers by Kano (EC's Cruel Universe, Superman), Adam Pollina (X-Force), and Ramon Bachs (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters)!

