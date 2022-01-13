The Illustrated Windows Of London's Gosh Comics, January 2022

I haven't been by Gosh Comics of Berwick Street, Soho, London, for some time. Thankfully today, on the way to finally catch The King's Man, I did. The comic book store regularly updates its windows by getting cartoonists to paint them from the inside, to show off their work and their wares. Individual one-off adverts, that will be wiped away the next time there is a Free Comic Book Day or somesuch event. Here's a look at the photos as they stand today. Aren't they just marvellous?

Gosh Comics is one of the two remaining comic book stores of central London, as well as Forbidden Planet on Shaftesbury Avenue. With a focus on graphic novels, kids comics and "real mainstream" comics, they appeal to an artier, more culturally diverse crowd than the usual comic book store – though they still are full of that week's superhero comic books in the basement! They specialise in signed and bookplates special editions of graphic novels, and are also the only comic book store where you can buy The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Black Dossier by Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill with the vinyl record it was always meant to come with. I've been shopping with them for… almost thirty years now, but they have been around since 1986. And I'll take any excuse I can to pop in, browse and pick up the kind of comic books that you just won't find anywhere else. Always high recommended – and you can always popo by Forbidden Planet as well! It's never an either, or…

 

 

