The Impact House Of Brainiac Will Have On Superman (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the delayed Action Comics #1066 and Superman #15 as they conclude the House Of Brainiac. And then what comes next.

Tomorrow sees the delayed Action Comics #1066 and Superman #15 as they conclude the House Of Brainiac. And aside from giving Brainiac Queen a Superman-style origin for her role in Absolute Power with Amanda Waller, there are few other notes that may set up what is to come for Superman in 2024 and probably 2025 too.

A New Secret Wars-style Patchwork Planet

In the Marvel Secret Wars comic book series, soon to be adapted as a movie, The Beyonder created a planet for the story to take place, made up of many worlds, a patchwork planet. Including a section of Detroit. Well, it seems that descendants of Brainiac, Vril Dox, has helped rescue the bottled cities of Brainiac by creating their own patchwork planet.

A Morningstar For Lex Luthor

They have a point. Who could keep peace on a planet such as this? But what of Lex Luthor? Who proved himself against Brainiac, willing to sacrifice himself… and not take advantage of the situation for his personal gain?

It seems that he paid the ultimate price and what there is of him is gone…

And while Superman may have lost one of his greatest foes, it looks like we may have a tease for the return of another of his greatest. From the brain to the brawn…

Bone Spurs You Into Action Comics

The bone spurs do rather identify Doomsday, do they not?

ACTION COMICS #1066 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL (HOUSE OF BRAINIAC)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART FIVE THE BRAINIAC QUEEN IS ALIVE! Now that Brainiac has created his masterpiece, all bets are off, and Superman and his family are witness to a cosmic horror unlike anything they've ever seen. As we learn the true history of Brainiac, the main man, Lobo, must choose what side he is on before all hell breaks loose! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/25/2024 SUPERMAN #15 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL (HOUSE OF BRAINIAC)(ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART SIX FALL OF THE HOUSE OF BRAINIAC! Superman and Lex have figured out how to stop Brainiac and his Queen, but it will take a great sacrifice. Can they do the unthinkable to save their family and friends? This all leads directly into DC's summer event…ABSOLUTE POWER! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/25/2024

