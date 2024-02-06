Posted in: Comics | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, the loyal subjects, tmnt

The Loyal Subjects Debuts New TMNT Comic Book Leonardo (IDW) Set

The Loyal Subject is back with some new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases with Version 2.0 figures with comic books

Article Summary The Loyal Subjects introduce new TMNT Leonardo (IDW) figure with an exclusive comic book.

Limited edition 100-page IDW comic features exclusive cover by artist Mateus Santolouco.

Leonardo Version 2.0 set includes action figure with multiple accessories and variant hands.

Pre-order the TMNT collectible set ahead of March 2024 release for $34.99.

Watch out, Shredder. A new set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures from The Loyal Subjects are on the way. Those popular SDCC 2023 Turtles are back with a new colorway and featured in a new comic book bundle. Fans have seen these TMNT comic book sets before, and now the IDW Leonardo Version 2.0 is joining the line. The set will include a limited edition 100-page IDW comic that will have original and exclusive cover art drawn by Mateus Santolouco. This set will feature a variety of iconic storylines from IDW with Secret History of the Foot Clan #2, TMNT #36, and TMNT #67.

Leonardo follows the release of the IDW Mikey and will pair nicely with the rest of the brothers. Each TMNT BST AXN figure will be packaged in a special collector's box with a window and flap and featuring some impressive exclusive artwork. As for accessories, Leonardo will come with two swappable hands, a variety of hands, his signature katana, and two sword effects. These sets are nicely crafted and are perfect for fans who want to get their hands on these sweet TMNT IDW figures. Fans can expect the Leonardo Version 2.0, The Loyal Subject Comic Bundle, to be released in March 2024. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99, and be on the lookout for the other 2.0 Turtle brothers coming soon, too.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo (Ver. 2) Comic Set

"TLS is back at it with another set of must have comic bundles! This time Inspired by the masterful artwork from comic legend Mateus Santolouco and fan favorite comic book publisher IDW. This new colorway is based off of the exclusive cover art by Mateus Santolouco that was created specifically for this set release. The set includes a 100 page IDW Leonardo comic that includes Secret History of the Foot Clan #2, TMNT #36 and TMNT #67 with original exclusive cover artwork by Mateus Santolouco. Collect all four books (sold separately) to complete the scene!"

"Several accessories are included: set of Katana swords with fire element attachments, scabbards to house both Katana swords, multiple hand grips, two different dynamic head portraits with amazing expressions, and one with eye deco including golden eyes to mimic flame reflection that ties back into the cover art."

