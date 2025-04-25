Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: dc comics, mafex, superman

Knightmare Superman Bows to Darkseid with New MAFEX Figure

A new set of MAFEX figures are coming soon from Medicom including Zack Snyder's Justice League Knightmare Superman

Article Summary MAFEX unveils Knightmare Superman inspired by Snyder's Justice League apocalypse.

Superman aligns with Darkseid after Lois Lane's death shakes Earth.

Figure measures 8.26 in. with 4 swappable Henry Cavill heads.

Pre-order now for $124.99; expect March 2026 delivery.

In the apocalyptic "Knightmare" sequence from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Superman is depicted as a dark, corrupted figure. Wearing his classic suit, he features a far more menacing tone, since he has aligned with Darkseid following the death of Lois Lane. The dream sequence, which Batman experiences, shows his resistance to the Man of Steel and his army of Parademons on an apocalyptic Earth. This haunted future was revisited time and time again, showing the oncoming threat of Darkseid along with what Superman would be if unchecked. Medicom is now bringing this villain version of the Man of Steel to life as they debut their following MAFEX DC Comics figure.

Inspired by the events of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Superman is donning his red and blue suit with a wired fabric cape. He will come with four swappable head sculpts that show Henry Cavill's likeness. This MAFEX figure also comes with a heat vision effect, a Batman cowl, and a display stand. Pre-orders are already live for this new Superman MAFEX, which is an imported figure, so be careful of increased tariff prices. Fans can find one for $124.99 with a March 2026 release date as pre-orders are live.

Zack Snyder's Justice League MAFEX No.273 Knightmare Superman

"Medicom Toy is returning to the Justice League movie with their latest addition to the fan-favorite MAFEX line with this Knightmare Superman! After a devastating loss, this alternate version of Superman has become an evil despot who wages war across the scarred surface of Earth in the name of Darkseid. Packed with dynamic articulation and multiple accessories, this awesome figure will be the perfect addition to your collection! Pledge your allegiance to the Man of Steel and order your MAFEX Knightmare Superman figure today!"

Box Contents

Superman figure

4 Alternate head sculpts Smiling head Heat vision normal head Heat vision angry head Heat vision gritting teeth head

Heat vision effect piece

Batman cowl

Stand

