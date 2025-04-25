Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged:

The Force is Strong with RSVLTS and Their New Star Wars Collection

The force is strong at RSVLTS as they prepare for May the 4th with a brand new Star Wars collection for all around the galaxy

Article Summary Explore RSVLTS' stunning new Star Wars collection for May the 4th, featuring vintage and bold designs.

Choose from eight Kunuflex button-downs, All-Day Polos, crewnecks, and hats, designed for Star Wars fans.

Discover iconic styles like Synthwave Dogfight, The High Ground, and Artistic Rebellion in limited quantities.

Available in sizes XS to 5X, these pieces come in classic and women's styles for all Star Wars enthusiasts.

Just in time for the galaxy's most beloved holiday, RSVLTS has revealed their brand-new Star Wars collection for May the 4th. Coming right out of Star Wars Celebration, fans can now wear a galaxy far, far away with vintage vibes, bold designs, and fan-favorite flair. This collection will truly take your wardrobe into hyperspace with eight Kunuflex button-downs, three All-Day Polos, a new Quarter Zip, matching Hybrid Shirts, a new Bomber Jacket, crewnecks, and matching hats!

This year's drop features a stellar array of new gear, including some signature KUNUFLEX button-downs like Synthwave Dogfight featuring retro 80s vice with some iconic Star Wars ships. Or The High Ground, capturing the end for Revenge of the Sith and even Artistic Rebellion, which shows off some much-needed love for Star Wars: Rebels. If that was not enough, there are two tropical galactic designs, one of Boba Fett, and a fun Retro 77 design. The nostalgic 1977 vibes do not end there as RSVLST has two hats, a reversible Bomber Jacket, and matching Hybrid Shorts to complete your fit!

If there is one thing that RSVLTS perfectly creates, it would be a knockout Star Wars collection, and this fits the bill. Everything is covered here, from All-Day Polos featuring Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Stormtroopers to new Crewnecks with the Millennium Falcon and even retro 1977 fun. Be sure to also snag up the Podracer Quarter Zip, which is exactly what prequel trilogy fans need to add some thrills to their style. With limited quantities and RSVLTS' cult following, this May the 4th collection will surely sell quickly, so get yours while you can. Sizes will vary from XS to 5X, are offered in classic and women's styles, and can be purchased right now on RSVLTS.com.

