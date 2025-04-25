Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Reveals New TMNT Mirage Comics Old Man Raphael Figure

Break out from the sewers as NECA is back with a new set of action figures from the radical world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Article Summary NECA introduces a new 7-inch Old Man Raphael figure from the TMNT Mirage Comics series.

The exclusive figure is part of the Target Haulathon with unique accessories.

Originates from the rare TMNT story in the indie comic Puma Blues #20.

Available now at Target stores and online for $34.99, featuring Eastman artwork.

The Target Haulathon is here one more time as a new set of exclusive items is arriving from NECA across all of their brands. One of their most popular release is with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and a new exclusive is here. Originally debuting in Puma Blues #20, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird contributed a rare and almost atmospheric TMNT short story to the independent comic. This smaller entry in the series titled "Choices" does tie in with the future Mirage Studios TMNT universe, showcasing an older version of Raphael protecting one of the flying stingrays that the Puma Blues book has been featuring throughout its run.

This unique and darker version of the character surely captured audiences back in 1988, showing just how far the TMNT universe could go. Old Man Raphael was featured in a few other TMNT short stories as time went on, like in A Christmas Carol from the 2nd printing of Michelangelo #1 and Tales of the TMNT #69. Old Man Raphael is coming to life now from NECA with a brand new figure for their Mirage Studios collection. Raph will come with a variety of swappable hands, a flying ray, ninja stars, a soft, good cape, and a straw hat. This figure is arriving at Target Stores right now and online for $34.99.

TMNT Mirage Comics Old Man Raphael 7" Scale Action Figure

"As seen in the short story 'Puma Blues' in Eastman & Laird's original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics from Mirage Studios! This 7-inch scale Old Man Raphel action figure from NECA features a soft goods cape, removable hat, and all-new weapons. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with artwork by Kevin Eastman. Available now in Target stores. Dropping on Target.com and Haulathon.com Friday, 4/25 at 9 AM ET!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!