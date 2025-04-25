Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New TMNT Animated Ultimate Panda Khan Figure Unveiled by NECA

Break out from the sewers as NECA is back with a new set of action figures from the radical world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Article Summary NECA unveils a new TMNT Ultimate Panda Khan figure with animated deco, ready for action-packed adventures.

Panda Khan is a samurai bear hero, originally from an indie comic series, now part of the TMNT universe.

This 7" figure includes swappable heads, extra hands, claws, and more, adding to your TMNT collection.

Available at Target for $34.99, released during the Haulathon event, perfect for TMNT fans and collectors.

Panda Khan is another unique character to join forces with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated universe. Originally from an indie comic series, he was adapted into the TMNT Playmates toy line and then later appeared in animation. Panda Khan is an anthropomorphic hero bear and noble warrior from an alternate dimension. Just like Usagi Yojimbo, Panda Kahn, or Li Yang would appear in various time-traveling adventures, adding his futuristic yet noble samurai way to the turtle's chaotic adventures. Ultimate Panda Khan is now back and ready for action as NECA unveils their latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon figure.

In partnership with Gaelstone Media, our hero is nicely crafted with animated deco and comes in at 7" tall. He will come with swappable heads, extra hands, claws, a bamboo hat, and a morning qi. This Samurai Panda will make an addition to any TMNT animated collection, and having him, the turtle, and Usagi teaming up might be exactly what your display needs. This Target Haulathon release is already live and in stores now for $34.99. Be on the lookout for more TMNT exclusives arriving during the ongoing Haulathon event.

TMNT – Ultimate Panda Khan 7″ Scale Action Figure

"From NECA in partnership with Gaelstone Media, the highly requested Ultimate Panda Khan action figure is finally ready to join your TMNT collection! This Samurai Panda from a strange land finds himself out of place in the big city trying to get back home."

"Designed in a Saturday morning cartoon style, this 7-inch scale figure includes extra hands, morning qi, backpack, claws, bamboo hat, and interchangeable heads. (The tops of the heads are also interchangeable and removable for the hat.) Comes in collector-friendly packaging. Available now in Target stores. Dropping on Target.com and Haulathon.com Friday, 4/25 at 9 AM ET!"

