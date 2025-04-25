Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

Build Fortnite's Mecha Team Leader with LEGO's Newest Mighty Set

The world of Fortnite continues to be brick-tified as LEGO has unveiled a new set of sets inspired by the hit battle royal game

Article Summary Experience the iconic Mecha Team Leader from Fortnite as a 2,503-piece LEGO set.

The 17.5” tall LEGO set includes intricate Fortnite details and a sword accessory.

Find a Minifigure of the Mecha Team Leader and bonus in-game codes in the set.

Pre-order this epic LEGO Fortnite set for an August 2025 release at $249.99.

In Fortnite's Chapter 1 Island live event, the Mecha Team Leader faced off against the monstrous Devourer in a climactic battle that captivated players worldwide. The Mecha was constructed by the Seven using the Zero Point's energy, which was created to save Ether Island from the Devourer, but was severely damaged. It was live events like this that had Fortnite standing out from other games, giving players a show while engaging them in the ongoing story. By the end, the Mecha Tema Leader would access the Zero Point, absorbing its energy to defeat the Devourer and then launching off into space to never be seen again, until now!

The Mecha Team Leader is landing at LEGO with an impressive new set that stands a whopping 17.5" tall and features 2,503 pieces. The entire robot is loaded with Fortnite detail, fully articulated, and will come with a sword accessory. LEGO even included a Mech Team Leader Minifigure as well as in-game codes to redeem 2 Mecha Team Leader and 2 Mecha Team Shadow Outfits. This new Fortnite Mecha Team Leader set is set for an August 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live for a mighty $249.99.

LEGO Fortnite Mecha Team Leader

"Thrill gamers with this LEGO® Fortnite® Mecha Team Leader (77078) building set for adults. Enjoy an immersive project as you create the video game mech figure, which is based on an iconic robot character that saved the Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 1 Island, before discovering its pose-and-display potential. It can be posed in different directions at the hips, arms, feet and head and comes with a sword toy accessory. There's also a minifigure based on the same character that can be placed in the driving seat in the figure's chest cockpit."

"A gift for gamers and LEGO Fortnite fans, the figure becomes an awesome piece of gaming decor that's sure to impress guests. What's more, this set includes digital bonus items: 2 Mecha Team Leader and 2 Mecha Team Shadow Outfits redeemable in the LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite games, letting the fun live on long after this build is complete. Set contains 2,503 pieces."

