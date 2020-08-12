The Many, Many Deaths Of Kitty Pryde (Marauders #11 Spoilers)

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Kitty Pryde – or Kate Pryde – has had a rough year. Even rougher than you. Denied entry to the Krakoan portals that all other mutants use to get on and off the island.

The Many, Many Deaths Of Kitty Pryde (Marauders #11 Spoilers)
Art from Mauraders

Then she got killed, drowned at the hands of Shaw, and the Five who now bring back every mutant back from the dead, found themselves mysteriously unable to do the same for her. Why was Krakoa unwilling to return Kate Pryde her to life,  just as it dismissed her travels through portals?

The Many, Many Deaths Of Kitty Pryde (Marauders #11 Spoilers)
Cover to Mauraders #11.

Today, Marauders #12 gives the answers – and it is nothing to do with Krakoa and everything to do with Kate Pryde.

The Many, Many Deaths Of Kitty Pryde (Marauders #11 Spoilers)
Art from Mauraders #11.

 

It turns out that The Five have been successful each and every time. But she just never came out of the eggs and drowned each and every time. All they needed was Emma Frost to take a peek inside in one way or another.

The Many, Many Deaths Of Kitty Pryde (Marauders #11 Spoilers)
Art from Mauraders #11.

And she's back. Of course, there are complications, Kate is indeed different in some way that other mutants are not. But she's back and whether she's a Neo or an External, she didn't need to become a chimera to return.

The Many, Many Deaths Of Kitty Pryde (Marauders #11 Spoilers)
Art from Mauraders #11.

Ans there are more immediate concerns as well.

The Many, Many Deaths Of Kitty Pryde (Marauders #11 Spoilers)
Art from Mauraders #11.

And they have a lot of dead Kate Prydes as a result – very Prestige of them. And don't think they are just getting away with this.

The Many, Many Deaths Of Kitty Pryde (Marauders #11 Spoilers)
Art from Mauraders #11.

Nightcrawler has a plan. Clearly. What that plan is, no idea. Could we have a Christmas novely book, 101 Things To Do With 18 Dead Shadowcats?

MARAUDERS #11
MARVEL COMICS
MAR200916
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman
THE QUEEN IS DEAD!
The Marauders…the Hellfire Trading Company…all of Krakoa is reeling from the death of Kate Pryde. Rated T+In Shops: Aug 12, 2020 SRP: $3.99

About Rich Johnston

Head writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world. Living in London, father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  