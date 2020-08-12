The Many, Many Deaths Of Kitty Pryde (Marauders #11 Spoilers)

Kitty Pryde – or Kate Pryde – has had a rough year. Even rougher than you. Denied entry to the Krakoan portals that all other mutants use to get on and off the island.

Then she got killed, drowned at the hands of Shaw, and the Five who now bring back every mutant back from the dead, found themselves mysteriously unable to do the same for her. Why was Krakoa unwilling to return Kate Pryde her to life, just as it dismissed her travels through portals?

Today, Marauders #12 gives the answers – and it is nothing to do with Krakoa and everything to do with Kate Pryde.

It turns out that The Five have been successful each and every time. But she just never came out of the eggs and drowned each and every time. All they needed was Emma Frost to take a peek inside in one way or another.

And she's back. Of course, there are complications, Kate is indeed different in some way that other mutants are not. But she's back and whether she's a Neo or an External, she didn't need to become a chimera to return.

Ans there are more immediate concerns as well.

And they have a lot of dead Kate Prydes as a result – very Prestige of them. And don't think they are just getting away with this.

Nightcrawler has a plan. Clearly. What that plan is, no idea. Could we have a Christmas novely book, 101 Things To Do With 18 Dead Shadowcats?

MARAUDERS #11

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200916

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

THE QUEEN IS DEAD!

The Marauders…the Hellfire Trading Company…all of Krakoa is reeling from the death of Kate Pryde. Rated T+In Shops: Aug 12, 2020 SRP: $3.99