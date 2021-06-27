The Marvels #3 Preview] – Secrets Exposed

The Marvels #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wedenesday, Reed Richards and Ben Grimm continue their Siancong mission as The Winter Soldier doesn't take the shot when he has a chance. The solicit promises secrets will be revealed, but we've heard that before. We'll find out next week if it delivers. Check out the preview below.

THE MARVELS #3

MARVEL COMICS

APR210872

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Alex Ross

In the jungles of Southeast Asia, in the days before the Fantastic Four…Reed Richards and Ben Grimm are on a secret government mission – hunting monsters! And what they find will shape the world to come in ways they can't even guess at. This issue exposes the secrets (well, some of them) behind this sweeping new series! Also featuring the Winter Soldier, the Red Guardian, Warlord Kro of the Deviants, the Shi'ar and more! (And when we say "more," we're not kidding!)

32 PGS./Rated T

In Shops: 6/30/2021

SRP: $3.99