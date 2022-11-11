The Milford Green Saga Launches Victorians Into Outer Space At TBubs

Thought Bubble will be the first festival that the public can get their hands on , The Milford Green Saga, the 216-page oversized hardback edition of the Victorian space adventure series by Samuel George London and Mikael Hankonen.

Milford Green is a regular Victorian village in the rolling hills of southern England. That is, until one summer's evening, when Alfie Fairfield, a socially awkward inventor, sees some kind of flying vehicle crash land into a field. Being a curious fellow who's interested in any type of machinery, Alfie investigates to find out that we are not alone in this Universe.

Along with every purchase of the book is a Charlie Adlard-designed oversized bookmark, so this is one book that you don't want to walk by. Not unless you are walking dead…

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!