The Millennials – Black Superheroes, Not Snowflakes

Lee Chandler writes for Bleeding Cool about his new crowdfunding superhero comic book series, The Millennials. He writes;

"I just see no reason to change that which has already been established when it's so easy to add new characters. I say create new characters the way you want to." Stan Lee said this once in response to why Peter Parker is white and should stay white. I wasn't at all offended by this, as some were. In fact, this just solidified the idea of doing exactly what he said and creating NEW characters the way I want to. This, in part, led to the creation of my own comic series, The Millennials.

Ever since I was a kid, I've always been fascinated with comic books and anime. The idea of extraordinary people doing the impossible to save others just always spoke to me. Sometime right after my high school graduation, some friends and I began discussing the lack of diversity in modern superhero movies, comics, and anime (diversity= POC and non-sexualized women). Immediately I thought, "Why don't I change that?!" So began my long journey of research and writing.

Years later, I finally began creating actual content, and now there's a Kickstarter! 'The Millennials' follows the life of your average high school anti-hero, Pete Vazquez, aka Black Heron. Pete has one goal in life, and that's to become strong enough to beat his master and become Japan's top hero, The Akai Hiro (Yes, this is a shonen.) Pete has become the number one hero in NYC, but he's constantly being opposed by Blu Dasher and her team of super-powered teammates, 'The Others!'

Pete Vasquez is your standard shonen protagonist. He's extremely strong, with a very solid belief system he refuses to stray from, and he even has a rival, Blu Dasher, who seems to be more of a frenemy than just a plain adversary, especially since he seems to be obsessed with fighting her.

Although I plan on this being an ongoing series, the Kickstarter is only for issues 1-3. These issues will cover the introductions of the main players in the first arc of this story. We've got a great artistic team that has done work for Marvel, DC., Image, and others. And for all you Bleeding Cool readers, if you back our project, you'll receive a 'Warrior's Burden' 11×17 cover before anyone else does! Just DM us on the Kickstarter and let us know you're from Bleeding Cool. The Kickstarter is already active, so hurry over to it.