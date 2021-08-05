The New Superman's New Costume From DC Comics

We mentioned a little while abo on Bleeding Cool that the new Superman, Jonathan Kent, son of Clark and Lois, was getting a new Superman suit. That it will replace his current New 52-style suit. And that he will be suiting up in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2 later this month. Writer Tom Taylor tweeted out a few pieces of art. A John Timms panel from Superman: Son Of Kal-El #2 will a more classic Superman shield than Jonathan has been sporting of late.

Designs of the new suit – no red pants, the shield extending to the shoulders, and a new belt buckle.

And John Timms' cover to Superman: Son Of Kal-El #3 showing it off on the cover for the first time.

Tom Taylor also teases that "Retailers and fans, as well as a new suit, Superman: Son of Kal-El #2 will also feature the 1st appearance of a VERY important character. Please pre order. You won't want to miss out. And a huge thank you for the wonderful response to our first issue."

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #2 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent now dons his father's cape, but can he be Superman and still have a normal life? It's tough in this modern world. Danger is everywhere. The new Superman learns this the hard way on his first day of college, and a deadly attack forces Jon to step from the shadows and into the spotlight—where his identity is exposed to the Truth, an activist news machine ready to upset everything. But first, the son still has some things to learn from his father—and a few cool toys to inherit. Ask yourself, what would you do with your very own Fortress of Solitude? This all-new chapter in the legacy of Man of Steel has only just begun to reveal its surprises! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/24/2021 SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #3 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Jonathan Kent hasn't been Superman for long, but he's upset some powerful people with his heroism. And the underground news source known as the Truth is helping Jon open his eyes to evils in the world that could be more powerful than the new Man of Steel. Continuing the brand-new saga of Superman from Tom Taylor, the writer of Nightwing, and John Timms, artist on Future State: Superman of Metropolis. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/14/2021 SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #4 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Kal-El has left, and the weight of the world now rests on his son's shoulders. Powerful forces have been threatened by Jon Kent's first leaps in his father's boots. It's hard to hurt a man of steel, but his loved ones make a much easier target. Jon's world is about to come crashing down. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/12/2021