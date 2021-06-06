The Nice House On The Lake #1 Review: Diaphanous, Clever

The chances are very high that when you get to the last page of this book, you'll only have one word on your lips: "wow." With pitch-perfect timing, a perfect balance between characterization and plot, and a creeping sense of "oh … oh no," this could be your new nearly-post-pandemic favorite.

Let's start with the degree of difficulty. This book's story hinges on twelve main characters. There is a nifty little narrative device here that gets you into each one quickly, using the last one added to the "cast" as a perspective character. That is absolutely not easy, and despite all the work that had to go into the conception and execution, the James Tyrion the Fourth script makes it look like it was an afterthought, likely driving dozens of other comic book writers into fits of jealousy, rushing to rewrite something they haven't turned in.

Then let's talk about the look of this work. TV shows like The X-Files gave many comics and movies and show that the idea they could skimp on really understanding the details by just making things hard to see. The visual team of Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire, and Andworld Design (that's always weird to type) understand the assignment of not just obscuring some things in darker shades of color or limits of line work, but they manage the suggestion of things visually, forcing your brain to fill in the gaps in ways both exciting and terrifying.

The team works together for a fantastic "pull the rug out from under them" moment, deliciously pulling you into a Kansas City Shuffle that doesn't settle for one jaw-dropper. By the time you realize what's really happening, well, to quote an emo Canadian who should sing more than rap, by the time you read that, it's too late.

This diaphanous, clever work practically levitates, so go on. Look up in the sky. Then say it. RATING: BUY.