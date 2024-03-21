Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Dan Watters, Lee Loughridge, One Hand, ram v, Six Fingers, Tom Muller

The One Hand And The Six Fingers To Be Collected Together

This year, Image Comics have been publishing two interconnected comic books, The One Hand and The Six Fingers from separate creative teams.

This year, Image Comics have been publishing two interconnected comic books, The One Hand and The Six Fingers from separate creative teams. Both series will be collected as alternating comic books within a combined trade paperback in the fashion of House Of X and Powers Of X. Which is, let's face it, where Ram V and Dan Watters probably got the idea. So, just in time for Christmas, we will have The One Hand And The Six Fingers by Ram V, Dan Watters, Laurence Campbell, Sumit Kumar, Lee Loughridge, Aditya Bidikar and Tom Muller… who designed House Of X.

The One Hand and the Six Fingers Paperback – 10 Dec. 2024

by Ram V, Dan Watters, Laurence Campbell, Sumit Kumar

For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, and Black Mirror, THE ONE HAND AND THE SIX FINGERS is a thrilling graphic novel that will keep you guessing until the very end. Two of the hottest writers in comics — RAM V and DAN WATTERS — have teamed up with artists LAURENCE CAMPBELL and SUMIT KUMAR to tell the most unique crime thriller, now collected in the manner it was intended to be read in — with the miniseries issues as alternating chapters!

THE ONE HAND tells the story of Neo Novena detective, ARI NASSER — a grizzled homicide detective who's about to retire with an enviable record, until a brutal murder occurs bearing all the hallmarks of the "One Hand Killer"… which should be impossible since Ari already put him away not once but twice in years past.

In THE SIX FINGERS, Neo Novena archaeology student, JOHANNES VALE has always been so very in control of his life. But when he commits a brutal murder using the M.O. of an historic and notorious serial killer, everything begins to spiral out of control… and Johannes doesn't remember doing it.

What follows is a deadly cat-and-mouse game told through two intertwined narratives. Both men will stop at nothing to unravel the secrets and ciphers of this case- but each revelation only leads further into the dark heart of this future-metropolis.

