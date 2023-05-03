The Powers Of Spider-Boy In Spider-Man #8 (Spoilers) Bleeding Cool reported on the high sales of Spider-Man #7 has after the appearance of Spider-Boy. Now here comes Spider-Man #8

Bleeding Cool reported on the high sales that the previous issue of Spider-Man #7 has been getting at Marvel Comics, after the appearance of Spider-Boy, otherwise known as Bailey seemingly retconned into continuity within the Marvel Universe, as someone who is always meant to have been there – or at least they think they have – with copies still selling north of $30, and CGC 9.8 getting $200 already. And now here comes Spider-Man #8 – so will Spider-Boy be a flash in the pan or do they have legs? How about eight of them?

So Spider-Boy appears to have similar powers to Spider-Man, bouncing rather than web-spinning around though, but there is more besides. This Spider-Man seems tp be able to read psychic residue.

Or maybe it's just between him and Peter Parker given the right circumstances? Indeed they seem to be psychically joined, even if Peter Parker isn't aware of it, or indeed aware of Bailey at all. Which might be enough to give Bailey a bit of a self-confidence issue.

Though he is not the only one with new powers. Peter Parker has been given a guilt push to extend his Spider-Sense so that it doesn't just record when he is in danger. But when anyone is. This can't even well, right? For Peter or for Bailey…

Is there a thing about having too much responsibility? If so, it looks like Spider-Man is about ready to test that out. Spider-Man #8 is published today by Dan Slott and Mark Bagley, from Marvel Comics. Oh and according to Rob Liefeld, there is a rush for Spider-Man #8 – or his Deadpool variant cover at least – on the comic book shelves as well… "So…. This Deadpool variant is SOLD OUT! My DM's & texts are blowing up from stores telling me they are gonzo! Good luck! Already getting submissions for custom signatures! Nuts! And Thank You! P.S. – please don't waste time telling me why this is sold out. Doesn't change that it's on eBay for $15."